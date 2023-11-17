The announcement of two Middle East signings reinforces the company’s growth plans to manage 100 hotels by 2030.

DUBAI, UAE: - United Hospitality Management (UHM), a hospitality management company backed by investment firm United Investments Portugal (UIP), has now officially launched with a strategic focus on expansion in the Middle East and Europe. UIP has previously managed hotels for 30 years and plans to redefine the art of hospitality through UHM, with ambitious growth plans to have in excess of 100 hotels and resorts globally under management in the next 5 years.

Founded in 1985, UIP owns Pine Cliffs - The Luxury Collection Resort and the Sheraton Cascais Resort in Portugal, as well as brands such as Hyatt Regency, and Yotel. In 2021, the company moved their assets from management agreements to franchise agreements with each brand, setting up their own management structure leading to the creation of the dedicated hospitality arm of UIP.

UIP are a pioneering company in the development and management of branded residences and mixed-use resorts, introduced the innovative Pine Cliffs Resorts and Residences in Europe under the Marriott brand. This concept marked a significant milestone as one of the first of its kind in Europe.

As United Hospitality Management (UHM), the company successfully manages hospitality concepts worldwide from asset development, operationalisation, and management. With an increased focus on the Middle East, UHM ensures excellence at every touchpoint, from strategic planning and comprehensive team development to seamless guest experiences. The company’s portfolio is currently made up of hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation homes with almost 3,000 rooms including leading industry brands such as the Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Hyatt Regency, Movenpick, Vignette Collection, Yotel and Bespoke residences and holiday homes, as well as asset management of Fairmont branded resorts. Through UHM’s entrepreneurial driven approach backed by an experienced hospitality team, the company is to be agile in their owner and customer-centric business model. Open to innovations and fully adaptive to guests’ needs, UHM stands out from competitors for their pioneering vigour and ability to make quick changes and improvements with the guest and partner front-of-mind, managing hotels and resorts from an owner’s perspective and value add.

UHM also owns the award-winning wellness concept, Serenity Spa, which is currently operatorial in Europe. In January 2024, the first Middle East location will open at Fairmont the Palm. Notably, Serenity Spa has recently earned prestigious accolades at World Luxury Spa Awards.

Serenity – The Art of Well Being in Lisbon, situated at the Hyatt Regency Lisbon, emerged as the winner in the categories of "Luxury City Hotel Spa" in Portugal and "Best Spa Design Theme" globally. Additionally, the Serenity Spa located at Pine Cliffs Resort in the Algarve was honored as a "Luxury Destination Spa" in Europe and "Luxury Wellness Center" in Southern Europe. It is also noteworthy that in the recent results of the Merco - Companies and Leaders 2023 study presented Maria d'Orey, the Regional Director of Serenity, recognized as among the top 100 leaders with the best reputation in Portugal. This marks the third consecutive year of recognition by the esteemed monitor that evaluates corporate reputation.

UHM places a huge emphasis on long term partnerships and cultivating relationships. The team globally have been chosen for their hospitality experience and passion to make sure UHM’s relationships always add value. The board members include industry veterans and hospitality heavyweights such as Carlos Leal, the Executive Chairman of UIP, spearheading the overall strategy and operations. His experience spans more than 30 years including vast international knowledge and expertise in the investment, development, and asset management of major leisure industry projects such as Pine Cliffs Resort by Luxury Collection and Hyatt Regency Lisbon.

Speaking of the company’s vision Carlos Leal said: “We aspire to shape the future of hospitality through exceptional relationships that are at the heart of everything we do. United Hospitality Management is all about memorable and meaningful hospitality to create lasting impressions to our guests and optimum value to our investors. We believe that through strategic collaborations and creating these lasting impressions, we can achieve our vision to be the world’s best and most inspiring full-service upscale hospitality operator.”

The announcement of UHM’s two recent signings, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, and Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, both under the Vignette Collection brand by IHG is just the start of the company's presence in the Middle East, with additional signings planned for the final quarter of the year and beyond. UHM continues to uphold its promise to deliver exceptional guest experiences and unparalleled service in the world’s leading tourist destinations. With head offices located in both Dubai and Lisbon, UHM is primed for continuous growth in the Middle East and Europe.

