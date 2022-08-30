UFC GYM Qatar is the First of Three Branches Expected to Open This Year

Spanning across 10,000 square meters, the gym aims to promote athletic inclusion

Doha – Qatar: UFC GYM Qatar, an extension of UFC®, and Al-Mana Holding, announced the official opening of their first branch in Qatar. Two more are expected to open later this year. UFC Gym Qatar will also host the International UFC Fighters during its launch period.

Qatar’s ambitions to become a leading sports destination, coupled with UFC GYM’s offering as a premium global sports brand and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, makes Doha an ideal location for this launch.

“The much-anticipated opening of the first ever UFC GYM in Qatar has become a central focus for the Al Mana Holding,” said Abdulrahman Hamad Al Mana, Deputy CEO, Al Mana Holding. “Our research shows that there is an appetite for an all-inclusive facility offering an MMA-inspired training space and traditional fitness under one roof,” he explained. “We’re very much looking forward to contributing to the growth of Qatar’s vibrant fitness community by continuously expanding our sports offering,” he added.

This inauguration is part of Al Mana Holding’s expansion plans to promote its unique ‘Train Different’ philosophy with three locations set to open. The state-of-the-art 10,000-square-meter facility is home to world-class certified and experienced coaches with cutting-edge training techniques, and outstanding equipment. The space, which features a signature 9- meter UFC GYM octagon, strives to challenge the most experienced athletes and create athletic inclusion through dynamic programs suitable for all ages and abilities, including exclusive youth programs tailored to children aged 4 and above.

UFC GYM Qatar features numerous training areas including a designated strength, cardio and resistance equipment space specifically designed for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA training, as well as boxing, kickboxing, fight-fit, group exercises, personal training sessions and more. It also features a fully multi-functional freestyle fitness area, including UFC GYM’s Daily Ultimate Training (DUT).