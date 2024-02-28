Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) held the final Pitch Day for its annual Business Gateway Competition – an impressive demonstration of student creativity and dedication culminating in a final ceremony for the winners. The program was organized by UDST’s Applied Research, Innovation and Economic Development Directorate (ARIED) in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

This program kicked off in September 2023, the event witnessed active participation from 79 competitors, who benefited greatly from tailored advisory sessions and a wide range of workshops on topics such as ideation, marketing, accounting, and the art of effective pitching that were delivered by Qatar Development Bank.

Notable attendees at the final Pitch Day included Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST; Dr. Michael Phillips, Director of ARIED and Mr. Mahmood Al Mahmood, Acting Senior Manager of Entrepreneurship Development at QDB who were treated to an inspiring showcase of student innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said, “This competition paves the way for some of the brightest minds at our university to develop as future business leaders. It was exciting to witness the remarkable ingenuity of our students, who have shown that with the right support and guidance, their ideas can shape the future. At UDST, we are fully committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship – promising concepts can indeed be turned into tangible success.”

Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s Executive Director of Advisory Services and Business Incubation, said: “The presentations the students shared were not just pitches, but bold statements of their potential to create impactful, comprehensive businesses. We trust that these wonderful ideas brought to life today will bring about a bright future for Qatar's economy. QDB's collaboration with UDST in this initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship, and raising the country’s contribution in the wider context of global innovation.”

The event was meticulously structured to provide a comprehensive and engaging experience for all students. The core part of the day featured student presentations from competition finalists. These teams had cultivated their business ideas over several months in the lead-up to the event, with the support of workshops, mentoring sessions, and awareness programs done by QDB. Each were given three minutes to pitch their ideas, followed by a two-minute question and answer session with the judging panel. Students were competing to win one of four exclusive spots which will allow them to further develop their ideas at UHUB, UDST’s business incubation center, in addition to a cash prize of 30,000 QR for each winner granted by QDB.

Pitched ideas ranged from platforms for people with disability to sustainability solutions and technological advancements. Experienced judges including Luay Hussain, Nayef Al Ibrahim, Bouallegue Seifeddine, Giorgio Torre and Khaled Al-Adba took part in the awards ceremony, and winners included Laiba Amir Rashid, Mary Villanueva, Sumaiya Rizwan, Sarra Chouk, Faraz Chowdhury, Sadia Abdulhalim, Shaik Mohammed Wahed, Abdul Rahman Al Jandali and Nada Mir.

This event not only highlighted the participating students’ outstanding talent, but also reinforced UDST and QDB’s roles as catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.