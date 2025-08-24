Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) officially launched the 2025/2026 academic year with over 8000 students enrolled for the Fall semester, including more than 1600 new joiners.

UDST has also witnessed significant growth in its international student community, welcoming more than 150 learners from across the GCC and beyond, supported by the dedicated International Education and Admissions Office which provides pre-arrival onboarding and ongoing assistance, solidifying UDST’s reputation as a hub for global education.

The University features five dynamic colleges that provide 76 academic programs in the areas of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education.

To mark the beginning of the academic journey, the University hosted “Ahlan” week, a campus-wide orientation welcoming its newest cohort. The event introduced students to campus life, services, and facilities through interactive sessions and engagements with faculty members, college deans, and student support divisions such as Admissions and Registration, Student Central Services, Sport and Wellness, and Counselling and Accessibility Services.

This year, UDST has introduced a range of value-added services to further enhance the student experience and support student success from the very start of their academic journey. The recently implemented Student Success Management System is designed to help students navigate university life and streamline their overall experience, while the Pre-University Skills Summer Program offers a head start and smooth transition into campus life. The First Year Student Experience initiative features a proactive pre-orientation phone campaign, ensuring students’ questions are answered early and connecting them to valuable resources. During orientation, students benefit from Academic Success Planning Programming to set and achieve academic, personal, and professional goals, as well as information on scholarship opportunities and guidance tools to inform their academic decisions.

Commenting on the start of the academic year, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated: "Our students are not only beginning their university journey; they are joining an academic institution that upholds a national mission and a future-focused vision. At UDST, we are committed to providing them with more than just academic knowledge; we aim to instill in them the practical skills and mindset needed to lead, innovate, and create meaningful impact. I urge each of our students to embrace this journey with ambition and purpose. Challenge themselves, learn from every opportunity, and contribute with confidence to the progress of Qatar and to a world shaped by innovation and sustainability."

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing applied education that aligns with the needs of the national economy, the University of Doha for Science and Technology has announced the launch of a new set of specialized programs for this academic year. These include: a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, the first of its kind in Qatar, designed to prepare highly qualified engineers for the aviation sector; a Master of Science in Telecommunications and Network Engineering; and a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management, aimed at developing administrative and technical competencies in the air transport industry. The University has also introduced a Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, in response to the growing demand for professionals in advanced digital technologies. In the field of education, the university has launched three specialized programs under the “Tomouh” initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. These include a Bachelor of Science in Teaching STEM, a Master of Science in Teaching STEM, and a Master of Science in STEM and TVET Education, with the goal of preparing qualified Qatari educators in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

At UDST, both Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempt from tuition fees for diploma and Bachelor’s programs. The University continues to offer applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, diplomas, and certificates across disciplines, ensuring that all programs are tailored to meet national and global development needs.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official