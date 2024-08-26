Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly begins the 2024/2025 academic year with over 7500 students including 1500 new joiners for the Fall semester with more than 20% of the student body being Qatari. These students, both new and returning, have joined one of the University's five Colleges, which collectively offer over 70 programs in Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education. The Qatari students showed a strong interest in the programs offered at the College of Business and the College of Computing and Information Technology, with the majority concentrating on Data and Cybersecurity and Human Resource Management. Additionally, 70 new local and international faculty members joined the University, bringing global experience to enhance the world-class education that UDST offers.

To warmly welcome the new students. UDST hosted a two-day event called "Ahlan." This event, organized by the Student Engagement Department under Student Affairs, provided essential guidance and support to help new students transition into university life. Throughout the event, students engaged in interactive sessions designed to introduce them to campus life and its facilities. They also had the chance to meet faculty members and Deans from various Colleges, as well as connect with their peers and other Student Affairs divisions, including Sport and Wellness, Counselling and Accessibility Services, Admissions and Registration, and Student Central Services.

The “Ahlan” event exemplifies UDST’s vibrant campus culture and plays an important role in helping new students successfully navigate their university environment. Beyond academic advising, the event also highlighted extracurricular activities, including various student clubs, which offer opportunities for students to engage in and experience university life fully.

In his welcome message to the students, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “The skills and knowledge you acquire here will naturally make you stand out and shine brightly in any setting. You will have the chance to apply your knowledge in labs, use simulators, participate in training sessions, innovate in our workshops, go abroad for summer programs, and compete in both local and international competitions. While we work hard, we also embrace university life with various extracurricular opportunities. We hold sports in high regard, having won numerous medals, and we are excited for you to help us achieve even greater success.”

This academic year, UDST introduces new programs specifically designed to meet market demands and contribute to economic and technological growth in Qatar and beyond. These programs include

a Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks at the College of Health Sciences. The first one admits students who are high school graduates, the second one admits registered nurses with a diploma to pursue their bachelor’s degree, and the third one is dedicated to licensed practical nurses who wish to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The College of Computing and Information Technology is offering a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production. The College of Business is offering a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

Moreover, UDST continues to support Qatari students and the children of Qatari women by offering tuition fee exemptions for Bachelor’s degree and diploma programs. The University remains committed to providing applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, along with diplomas and certificates, all designed to support human, social, and economic development both nationally and internationally. The University is also preparing to host significant conferences and major events throughout the coming months.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.