Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology’s highest achieving graduands of the Class of 2023 were in the spotlight during a gala celebration where they received awards for their outstanding academic results. The awards list included two categories, the first one is the “Graduation Class Honor Society Awards” presented to 14 students who have achieved 4.0 GPA throughout the duration of their program, while the second category is the “President’s Awards for Academic Excellence” presented to 28 students who have recorded the highest weighted average of all the students graduating in their programs this year.

This celebration is an important occasion that encourages healthy competition among students and recognizes the efforts put in by top performers to reach the highest ranks.

Students were awarded by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST who expressed his pride in the graduands’ achievements and said: “This celebration is not only a moment of recognition but an opportunity to make our graduands feel empowered and ready to lead in a very competitive world. As an applied university, we always prioritize students’ goals and aspirations, we foster a culture of motivation, engagement, and innovation that helps develop their passion to learn, grow and succeed. We are proud of the way they have thrived in UDST’s environment and the skills they have learned. We look forward to seeing these young achievers join more than 7000 UDST alumni who are contributing to the development of Qatar and the World and inspiring many more to reach new heights.”

The Graduates of Excellence Ceremony is a yearly tradition at UDST. The 2023 award winners represent 40 countries – Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Poland, France, Turkey, and more. The award recipients will join their fellow students on Tuesday, June 20th for the UDST class of 2023 graduation ceremony.

UDST has recently launched 8 new programs that were created to address the market needs and contribute to economic growth. The list of programs includes Bachelor’s degree in marine engineering, smart manufacturing engineering, software engineering, and midwifery. In addition to a post-diploma Bachelor in Midwifery, a Master’s program in sustainable tourism management, a post-graduate diploma in interprofessional neonatal intensive care, and a post-graduate diploma in STEM/TVET education, bringing the total number of programs offered by the University to 64.

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.