Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed an agreement with EC-Council, inventor of the Certified Ethical Hacker Certification (C|EH) and a global leader in cybersecurity training and education to join its Academia program, emphasizing a solid commitment to practical cybersecurity education.

Over the past 20 years, EC-Council has been steadfast in its commitment to building a culture of security by pioneering cutting-edge cybersecurity training and education programs. These programs are pivotal in equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to safeguard digital landscapes against evolving threats. The cornerstone of EC-Council's endeavors lies in its Academia program, an innovative initiative designed to bridge the gap between the theoretical realm of academia and the dynamic landscape of practical cybersecurity application.

The program aims to enhance students' readiness for the prevailing cybersecurity challenges encountered by all organizations today by incorporating industry-standard certifications into educational curriculums. The agreement allows UDST to incorporate well-recognized cybersecurity certifications like the Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (C|HFI) into its cybersecurity degree program. Students will also be provided with access to EC-Council's educational platforms and resources, ensuring they gain both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said, "Our agreement with EC-Council is a direct response to the global need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. Becoming an EC-Council Academia partner and including access to cybersecurity certifications in UDST's degree programs ensures our students get the practical knowledge they need alongside their academic studies. This isn't just about enhancing our curriculum: it's about giving our students a tangible advantage as they enter the workforce. They will graduate with recognized certifications and skills that are in high demand worldwide, aligning their careers not just with national and global cybersecurity needs but also global business needs."

Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of EC-Council Group, said, "EC-Council's collaboration with the University of Doha for Science and Technology comes at a crucial juncture in Qatar's cybersecurity landscape. In today's digital age, as the nation experiences unprecedented technological advancements, the need for well-fortified cybersecurity measures has never been more paramount. This collaboration represents a leap forward in reinforcing cybersecurity education within the region, addressing the current gap in specialized talent and expertise. Together, we envision cultivating a new generation of cybersecurity leaders poised to become the cornerstone of Qatar's National Cybersecurity Strategy.”

The agreement between the two educational institutions will not only reinforce the quality and industry relevance of UDST's programs but also align with the objectives outlined in Qatar's National Vision 2030, which highlights the development of a knowledge-based economy supported by technologically skilled individuals. The online signing ceremony united both organizations in a mutual commitment to promote and advance cybersecurity education. The collaboration is expected to produce graduates who are well-equipped to navigate and protect against the cyber threats of the modern world.

-Ends-

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit: www.udst.edu.qa

About EC-Council

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentice and experienced cyber security professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies, and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) program, EC-Council today offers 200 different trainings, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the US Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cyber security bodies worldwide, the company has certified over 350,000 professionals across the globe. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 140 nations, EC-Council is the gold standard in cyber security education and certification.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company can be reached online at https://www.eccouncil.org/

Mail to: press@eccouncil.org