Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) successfully hosted its inaugural Winter School for Academics in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Engineering (SE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This event brought together leading experts, academics, and graduate students to explore cutting-edge AI and SE advancements, promoting innovation and knowledge exchange in these dynamic fields.

The Winter School featured an intensive four-day program filled with industry talks, technical talks, hands-on workshops, and a panel discussion by distinguished speakers from across the globe.

Participants engaged in presentations and hands-on workshops on topics such as transforming industrial automation into industrial autonomy, advancing software engineering with large language models (LLMs), conceptualizing digital twins, and the implementation of generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs). Other highlights included a panel discussion on the synergy between AI and software engineering and a detailed exploration of ethical software engineering practices.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, emphasized the significance of the event: "Hosting the Winter School in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering sheds light on UDST's commitment as a leading institution in advancing innovation and technology in Qatar. We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to provide local and international students and the academic community with cutting-edge tools and expertise. This initiative aligns with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy by promoting knowledge-sharing and collaboration to build resilient and technology-driven professionals.”

Ms. Duha Al-Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of this collaboration with Doha University of Science and Technology. She noted that it reflects the Ministry’s commitment to developing advanced digital capabilities and contributes to enhancing national talents in line with the Digital Agenda 2030 goals. She further explained that such events serve as a platform for exchanging experiences among academics, specialists, and students, ensuring that the academic and professional community is well-equipped to effectively engage with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and software engineering.

The Winter School for Academics in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering highlighted UDST’s commitment to science, technology, and innovation to achieve sustainable development goals, emphasizing its role in shaping Qatar’s future.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

