Doha – UCC Holding, a leading company in energy, concessions, and construction, has signed two MoUs with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), establishing a framework for long-term cooperation in Syria and in international energy markets.

The MoUs were signed by Mr.Ramez Al Khayyat, President and Group CEO of UCC Holding, and Mr. Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR. The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, along with other distinguished dignitaries and representatives from both sides.

The two MoUs outline a broad spectrum of cooperation:

Syria’s Energy Reconstruction: The first MoU is centered on the Syrian Arab Republic. Framed as a goodwill initiative supported by the governments of Qatar and Azerbaijan, it is designed to accelerate the reconstruction of Syria’s energy sector, a critical step in the country’s broader recovery. The partnership emphasizes the restoration of Syria’s essential energy infrastructure while ensuring that new projects are designed to meet modern standards of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Global Energy Cooperation: The second MoU extends cooperation to third countries, enabling UCC Holding and SOCAR to pursue projects in global energy markets jointly. SOCAR brings deep expertise as a state-owned energy company with decades of experience in exploration, production, and the application of advanced and eco-friendly technologies. UCC Holding contributes its recognized capabilities in energy, concessions, and construction, with a proven record in developing and delivering large-scale power generation, aviation, infrastructure, and building projects. Ranked 41st on ENR’s Top 250 International Contractors, UCC’s standing underscores its ability to deliver complex projects at scale and to global standards consistently.

Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President & Group CEO of UCC Holding, said:

This MoU with SOCAR is a commitment to rebuilding Syria’s energy foundations and shaping reliable growth. These MoUs represent a crucial step toward restoring critical infrastructure and providing the stability needed to drive wider economic recovery. UCC, as a leader in energy, concessions, and construction, brings the capacity to turn plans into action. Together, we can deliver projects that will serve Syria and extend our collaboration globally. As a Qatari company, we are proud to contribute in a way that reflects Qatar’s vision for sustainable development and its growing partnership with Azerbaijan.

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, added:

These MoUs open new opportunities for cooperation with UCC Holding in key areas of energy and infrastructure. Together, we will work to advance projects that support energy security, expand regional connectivity, and contribute to sustainable growth in international markets.

The signing of these MoUs marks the beginning of a long-term alliance between UCC Holding and SOCAR, reflecting the strong and growing partnership between Qatar and Azerbaijan. Both countries share a commitment to advancing energy security, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic growth. Building on this foundation, UCC and SOCAR are positioned to deliver projects that will support reconstruction in Syria and expand cooperation into global markets.