Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, honoured the heads of its technical and advisory committees in appreciation of their contributions to advancing the sector and reinforcing the UAE banking sector’s distinguished position. The recognition took place during UBF’s annual meeting of technical committee heads, which focused on reviewing the achievements of 2024 and outlining priorities and strategic objectives for 2025.

The meeting highlighted the key outcomes of initiatives and programmes launched by UBF in 2024, underlining their impact on enhancing customer services and products. It also emphasised the vital role played by the technical and advisory committees in studying, formulating, and implementing these initiatives while adhering to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and robust risk management, in collaboration with the Board of Directors and the CEOs Advisory and Technical Councils.

Committee heads commended the progress made towards achieving strategic goals, including Emiratisation, sustainability, governance, financial inclusion, and support for SMEs. UBF's initiatives have significantly contributed to increasing Emiratisation rates by fostering a workplace environment that attracts and prepares UAE nationals for the banking sector.

The meeting reaffirmed UBF’s ongoing efforts, under the direct supervision of Central Bank of the UAE, to ensure compliance with regulations, drive digital transformation, protect the financial sector's digital infrastructure, and promote sustainable finance. These efforts align with UBF’s mission to maintain the UAE’s position as a premier regional and global financial and banking hub.

Participants also acknowledged the sector’s achievement in maintaining its status as the UAE’s most trusted sector for the third consecutive year. Customer confidence in banks rose to 90% in 2023, up from 84% in 2022, according to the annual Customer Trust Index Survey. This achievement positions the UAE as a global leader in customer trust in the banking sector.

The annual meeting emphasised the importance of enhanced coordination and strengthened efforts to foster growth within the banking sector. It also encouraged greater collaboration among technical and advisory committees, which include leading experts from member banks and institutions. These committees provide a platform for exchanging expertise on specialised technical areas, developing policies, and creating initiatives to address the rapid evolution of the banking and financial services industry.

Honouring the heads of these committees reflects UBF’s appreciation for their critical role in realising its vision of excellence and leadership. UBF’s vision includes representing member banks effectively, addressing shared challenges, fostering collaboration, and creating innovative solutions that meet customer expectations. This work enables banks to build sustainable, competitive businesses that support customers, society, and the economy.

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UAE Banks Federation, said: "In 2024, UBF successfully implemented numerous initiatives and drove forward efforts to develop the banking sector under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE and UBF’s Board of Directors. These efforts have supported the creation of a competitive banking ecosystem that provides superior services and products while maintaining international standards of transparency, governance, and regulatory compliance."

He added:"UBF’s technical and advisory committees are instrumental in leading efforts to meet growing customer demands, stay ahead of industry developments, and ensure the safety and stability of the banking sector. These committees oversee the formulation of solutions based on specialised technical studies and research, supporting informed decision-making within UBF. The spirit of collaboration and coordination across the committees drives the development of new banking policies and initiatives, leveraging shared insights and expertise."

Mr. Jamal Saleh praised the leadership of the technical and advisory committee heads, noting their deep expertise and unwavering commitment to aligning their work with UBF’s core mission and vision. He expressed confidence in the UAE banking sector’s ability to maintain its strong performance and achieve further growth in 2025.

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 60 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 26 technical and 6 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

