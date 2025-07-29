Cairo, Egypt: Uber today announced the launch of UberXL in Egypt, introducing a new spacious ride option, helping families, groups and travelers move more comfortably. Additionally, by expanding the platform to drivers with SUVs, minivans, and crossovers, UberXL not only enhances riders experience but also unlocks new flexible earning opportunities for driver partners with larger vehicles in Cairo.

UberXL will offer riders access to larger vehicles such as SUVs, minivans, and crossovers, all with the same reliability, convenience, quality standards and safety features they expect when using the Uber app.

The launch of UberXL addresses local demand for large-capacity transport options, allowing riders to request spacious vehicles when traveling with family, groups of friends, or extra luggage. Vehicles registered under the UberXL ride option, will be required to meet specific size and quality standards, ensuring ample space for up to four passengers and their luggage.

Whether heading to the airport or commuting as a group, UberXL helps locals and tourists move together with ease, supporting Egypt’s broader mobility goals and contributing to its growing tourism economy.

The newly launched service is available today in Cairo through the Uber app, with future plans to bring it to more cities based on rider and driver partner feedback.

