Dubai, UAE – Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD) have taken another step toward shaping the future of mobility, announcing today a partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA). The partnership paves the way for Uber to make AVs an accessible and reliable part of everyday life in Dubai, beginning with WeRide as the first technology partner.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “This partnership with Uber, starting with WeRide as the technology partner, represents a crucial step in advancing Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to transform 25% of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030. This collaboration underscores RTA’s commitment to engaging with global technology leaders and forms part of a series of autonomous mobility trials launched in 2016, which have grown in diversity over the past years.”

Noah Zych, Uber’s Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority to bring autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform, starting with our technology partner WeRide. At Uber, we’re building the future of transportation, working with the world’s leading autonomous vehicle developers to help commercialize and deploy this technology at scale around the world.”

He added: “With WeRide as our first AV technology partner in the UAE, we’re providing riders with a reliable and forward-thinking mobility solution that aligns with the country’s ambitions for smart cities and future transport.”

As part of the agreement, Uber and RTA will collaborate on pilot programs, leveraging Uber’s technology to match riders with AVs while ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience. The partnership will also explore data insights, safety protocols, and regulatory frameworks to support a smooth transition to autonomous mobility in Dubai.

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International Business at WeRide, stated:“Dubai marks a natural step forward in our commitment to advancing mobility in the Middle East as well as our continued global expansion. We believe our advanced autonomous driving technology and operational experience combined with Uber’s powerful global mobility platform will help us serve millions of consumers in cities around the world.”

This partnership in the UAE builds on Uber’s global leadership in autonomous vehicle innovation, adding Dubai to a growing list of markets where Uber is working with industry-leading AV developers to integrate self-driving technology into its platform.

WeRide became the first AV provider to secure the UAE’s national license for self-driving vehicles on public roads in July 2023. The launch in Dubai follows the successful commercial launch of WeRide AVs in Abu Dhabi on Uber in December 2024.

More details on the launch and next steps for the autonomous vehicle pilot in Dubai will be announced in the coming months.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

