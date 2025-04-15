Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Uber is revolutionizing advertising in Saudi Arabia by launching Journey Ads. To support this expansion, Uber is partnering with Aleph, the global network of digital experts, to sell its advertising solutions to local brands and agencies.

Advertisers in Saudi Arabia can now engage with consumers through the Uber app. Journey Ads engage riders throughout their trip, from the moment they request a ride to the time they reach their destination.

Uber’s ad formats offer both static display ads and engaging video ads, enabling advertisers to drive awareness and engagement at key moments of consumer attention.

Uber Advertising offers brands a variety of targeting capabilities, including contextual relevance based on trip details, time of day, and user preferences. Ads are delivered to the right audience at the right moment, maximizing their impact.

Brands will also have the opportunity to personalise relevant content according to a user’s past trips and orders. Uber riders can still set their ad preferences and opt out of certain personalised ads.

Aleph, known for helping global digital platforms scale in new markets, will act as Uber’s official sales partner for advertising in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will enable advertising agencies and local businesses to take advantage of Uber’s ad placements, reaching highly engaged users in a seamless and non-disruptive way.

“We’re excited to introduce Uber Advertising in Saudi Arabia, offering brands a new way to connect with consumers during their journeys,” said Paul Wright, Head of Uber Advertising International. “With Journey Ads, we offer local advertisers in KSA a premium and brand-safe space to reach audiences at a time when they are most attentive. The partnership with Aleph aligns with Uber Advertising’s broader mission to enable real-time, high-impact brand connections with consumers.”

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Uber and bring its unique advertising solutions to the MENAT region, namely in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is a milestone moment for on-the-move digital advertising, connecting brands with consumers in this dynamic and growing market. At Aleph, we're passionate about facilitating these connections, and this collaboration with Uber allows us to make our mark together from the very beginning of the consumer journey," said Mohamed Megahed, Managing Director for MENAT at Aleph.

Uber’s Journey Ads have already been launched in markets globally, where advertisers have leveraged the platform’s unique audience engagement capabilities to drive results.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts and technology driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem in 150+ countries, connecting over 26,000 advertisers with over 3 billion consumers. Through sales partnerships with 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and others) Aleph empowers businesses and communities in fast-growing markets by building and supplying proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts.

Digital Ad Expert, Aleph's premier education platform, is dedicated to delivering top-tier learning programs. Offering certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses, governments and inter-governmental organisations such as UNESCO and DCO, Digital Ad Expert ensures comprehensive and effective education initiatives for all.

Aleph’s newest offering, Localpayment by Aleph, is a fast growing Payment Service Provider (PSP) in Latin America, transforming the digital landscape by enabling collections, pay-in and payout solutions for a wide range of verticals combining first class digital advertising solutions with seamless local payment capabilities.

Contacts

Uber: press@uber.com / uber@gambit.ae