Al Ain: H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural advisor to His Highness the ‎President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab ‎Emirates University, has inaugurated the Arts Unit at the ‎UAE University, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Music ‎and Arts Foundation, and the University of Nepara - Spain, ‎in the presence of Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadraimi Al Breiki, Acting ‎Vice Chancellor, and a number of academic leaders, and ‎representatives of cultural and artistic institutions in the ‎country.‎

Prof. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, Associate Provost for Student ‎Affairs, confirmed that the launch of the Arts Unit comes ‎within the framework of integrating the educational process ‎and preparing students from various aspects, as well as ‎ensuring enrichment of university life for students through ‎qualitative extracurricular activities that are motivating ‎students outside academic lecture halls. This contributes to ‎giving students opportunities to unleash, nurture and refine ‎artistic talents, in addition to academic output.‎

She added, "The Arts Unit would be enhancing the role of ‎the arts in building bridges of culture, so that the university ‎becomes a civilized hub for cultural dialogue in the name of ‎art, by organizing seminars and forums in cooperation with ‎cultural institutions and bodies inside and outside the ‎country. It would be also shedding light on all artistic fields, ‎raising awareness, expanding art and building a sustainable ‎society that reflects richness of cultural diversity in the ‎country.‎

She pointed out the importance of cooperation with the ‎Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation as a strategic ‎partner, that provides full support for the unit's requirements ‎that upgrade students' artistic taste, and discover their ‎talents and artistic creativity, in balance with academic ‎scientific innovations.‎

The opening activities of the Arts Unit will continue for two ‎consecutive days, and include training workshops in arts and ‎sculpture, and artistic musical performances by artists from ‎inside and outside the country.‎

‎“Our strategic partnership with the University began in 2009, ‎as part of our mission to spark creativity among Emirati youth ‎and students, encouraging them to explore careers in the ‎cultural and artistic sectors. Today, we support the ‎University’s initiative to open the Arts Centre which will ‎provide both students and the community with more ‎exposure to the arts through unique visual experiences and ‎engaging seminars that promote dialogue, creating a distinct ‎platform for cultural expression,” HE Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (Admaf), founder and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival said.

‎ ‎Her Excellency added: “The partnership with the prestigious ‎and pioneering University of Navarra, which houses one of ‎the largest collections of contemporary art in Spain, including ‎the works of Pablo Picasso and Wassily Kandinsky among ‎other influential artists, represents an important step in the ‎University's efforts to play a greater role in promoting art and ‎culture in the country.”‎

