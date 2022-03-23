PHOTO
Al Ain: H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, has inaugurated the Arts Unit at the UAE University, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, and the University of Nepara - Spain, in the presence of Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadraimi Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor, and a number of academic leaders, and representatives of cultural and artistic institutions in the country.
Prof. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs, confirmed that the launch of the Arts Unit comes within the framework of integrating the educational process and preparing students from various aspects, as well as ensuring enrichment of university life for students through qualitative extracurricular activities that are motivating students outside academic lecture halls. This contributes to giving students opportunities to unleash, nurture and refine artistic talents, in addition to academic output.
She added, "The Arts Unit would be enhancing the role of the arts in building bridges of culture, so that the university becomes a civilized hub for cultural dialogue in the name of art, by organizing seminars and forums in cooperation with cultural institutions and bodies inside and outside the country. It would be also shedding light on all artistic fields, raising awareness, expanding art and building a sustainable society that reflects richness of cultural diversity in the country.
She pointed out the importance of cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation as a strategic partner, that provides full support for the unit's requirements that upgrade students' artistic taste, and discover their talents and artistic creativity, in balance with academic scientific innovations.
The opening activities of the Arts Unit will continue for two consecutive days, and include training workshops in arts and sculpture, and artistic musical performances by artists from inside and outside the country.
“Our strategic partnership with the University began in 2009, as part of our mission to spark creativity among Emirati youth and students, encouraging them to explore careers in the cultural and artistic sectors. Today, we support the University’s initiative to open the Arts Centre which will provide both students and the community with more exposure to the arts through unique visual experiences and engaging seminars that promote dialogue, creating a distinct platform for cultural expression,” HE Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (Admaf), founder and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival said.
Her Excellency added: “The partnership with the prestigious and pioneering University of Navarra, which houses one of the largest collections of contemporary art in Spain, including the works of Pablo Picasso and Wassily Kandinsky among other influential artists, represents an important step in the University's efforts to play a greater role in promoting art and culture in the country.”
