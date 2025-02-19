Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a significant milestone for the UAE’s shipbuilding industry, Premier Marine Engineering Services has successfully delivered its first locally built cargo barge to ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), a global energy maritime logistics company.

The barge, ADNOC B20, marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies under a five-year contract to produce multiple multi-purpose barges, including the delivery of eight cargo barges in 2025 during the first phase of the agreement.

The delivery underscores the UAE’s growing capability in marine engineering and shipbuilding as ADNOC B20, a 250-foot flat top barge to service Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects, was constructed entirely within the country.

Handover ceremony

The official handover ceremony took place at the UAQ Shipyard and was attended by Markus DeJonge, Vice President of Mobile Offshore Solutions & Projects at ADNOC L&S, and Hemant Tandon, Managing Director of Premier Marine Engineering Services, alongside key officials, industry leaders, and guests.

“We take pride in fostering long-term partnerships with our clients like ADNOC L&S by delivering customized, timely, and sustainable solutions that uphold the highest standards,” said Mr. Tandon. “Together with ADNOC L&S, we are shaping the future of the UAE’s maritime industry, driving progress, and contributing to the UAE economy. We are proud to say that we have delivered the ADNOC B20 ahead of schedule.”

Strengthening the UAE’s Maritime Capabilities

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mr. DeJonge said: “We are pleased to receive this first barge from Premier Marine ahead of schedule, which supports our ongoing fleet expansion strategy. Built entirely in the UAE, this barge showcases the country’s shipbuilding and maritime capabilities and highlights our commitment to driving local industrial growth.” he added.

ADNOC L&S, a fully integrated global energy maritime logistics leader, plays a critical role in the UAE’s energy sector, providing specialized logistics and transportation services.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Premier Marine remains dedicated to environmental sustainability, leveraging advanced technologies and expertise to drive progress in the maritime sector.

“We are also committed to contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global maritime hub by leveraging advanced technologies, skilled expertise, and a strong focus on environmental sustainability in all our operations,” said Mr. Tandon.

“As we expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to creating local employment opportunities, nurturing talent, and empowering the next generation of professionals to lead the maritime industry into the future.”

A Major Step Forward

Unnikrishnan G. Nair, Manager of ABS Middle East/Africa, emphasised the significance of the barge’s completion: “ABS is proud to have partnered with Premier Marine and ADNOC to design and build this barge. Our team conducted the design review in Dubai, UAE, and our surveyors have been closely involved throughout the process. From witnessing the steel cutting a few months ago to now seeing the completed barge, this marks a significant milestone for the project. We remain committed to providing the highest level of support.”

Premier Marine expertise

Premier Marine’s expertise will continue to support ADNOC L&S in its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects. Last year, ADNOC L&S acquired six new build flat-top cargo barges from Premier Marine to bolster its EPC operations.

With a rich maritime heritage and a strategic location at the crossroads of global shipping routes, the UAE has emerged as a key player in the global maritime industry. This latest milestone highlights the nation’s commitment to advancing its shipbuilding and logistics sectors, further solidifying its position as a major maritime hub.

About Premier Marine Engineering Services:

Premier Marine Engineering Services LLC, founded in 2003, is a fully integrated ship repair, shipbuilding, and engineering solutions provider in Dubai Maritime City with facilities in UAQ and Abu Dhabi as well. Premier Marine has grown into one of the most reputable and adaptable shipyards in the industry, offering quality and value under the highest international standards. Premier Marine is proud of consistently offering adaptable, affordable, and on-time solutions to its valued clients and serving the marine industry in the Gulf. To find out more, visit: www.premiermarineeng.com

