Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative, Gulf Cryo, a regional leader in industrial gases and decarbonization solutions, and RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s largest ceramics manufacturers, have inaugurated the country’s first carbon capture and utilization (CCU) plant dedicated to high-purity CO₂ production.

The new plant, owned and operated by Gulf Cryo, captures CO₂ from RAK Ceramic’s emissions and transforms it into a valuable product used by industries across the nation – from food and beverage to healthcare, agriculture and energy.

The project reflects the shared commitment of both companies to advancing industrial sustainability in the UAE and forms a key part of RAK Ceramics’ strategic decarbonization roadmap.

Inaugurated by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics alongside Mr. Sami Huneidi, Chief Administrative Officer of Gulf Cryo, and senior executives from both companies, the carbon capture facility is the first in the UAE dedicated to producing 99.99% pure, food-grade CO₂ for the merchant market.

Capturing around 17,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually from RAK Ceramics’ natural-gas engines, the process is considered complex given the low CO₂ concentration in the emissions. Gulf Cryo has successfully integrated a system that uses an energy-efficient purification process that converts emissions into clean, liquefied CO₂. The company then distributes it to local industries.

Previously, Gulf Cryo imported recovered CO₂ from its carbon recovery facilities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia; the new plant strengthens the UAE’s circular carbon economy and contributes to Ras Al Khaimah’s Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050.

“At Gulf Cryo, we are committed to driving the carbon economy, continuously expanding our capacities to provide a reliable source of CO₂ for both existing markets and emerging technologies that rely on it as a key resource.” said Sami Huneidi, Chief Administrative Officer of Gulf Cryo. “We extend our deep appreciation to RAK Ceramics for being an integral partner in the decarbonization journey and for demonstrating clear leadership in driving private-sector sustainability.”

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, added: "At RAK Ceramics, sustainability is at the heart of our growth strategy. Our partnership with Gulf Cryo marks a significant step forward in our journey towards decarbonization and resource efficiency. By embracing innovative solutions that reduce our environmental footprint, we continue to drive positive change across our operations and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision."

The facility supports both the UAE Net Zero 2050 target and Ras Al Khaimah’s Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050, underscoring how private-sector innovation and collaboration can reduce emissions directly at source while building sustainable, locally integrated CO₂ supply chains to serve the UAE’s growing industries.

About Gulf Cryo

A leading force in the Middle East’s gas manufacturing industry, Gulf Cryo draws on a 70-year legacy as the region’s foremost manufacturer and provider of atmospheric gas solutions. With extensive air separation units, advanced production capabilities, and an integrated pipeline network, Gulf Cryo supplies a broad portfolio of gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, acetylene, carbon dioxide, dry ice, hydrogen, and nitrous oxide, to meet diverse industry needs. As the region’s largest provider of sustainable CO₂ solutions for the merchant market, Gulf Cryo champions a circular carbon economy by capturing and utilizing CO₂. The company is also advancing hydrogen applications in mobility and clean energy.

For company updates, please follow Gulf Cryo on LinkedIn and Instagram or visit the website www.gulfcryo.com

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specializing in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately USD $1 billion.

Learn more about RAK Ceramics : https://www.rakceramics.com



About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world’s population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to 50,000+ companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings.

Its 0.4 million population comprises 150+ nationalities, each appreciating RAK’s high quality of life and accessible luxury living. Its bold hospitality projects involve luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while RAK’s the Emirate’s natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich heritage further enhance its appeal.

With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.