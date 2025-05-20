Dubai, UAE – S&K HR Consulting, a UAE-born boutique HR consultancy founded by sisters Desma Rovina D'Souza and Elrona (Silba) D'Souza, proudly announces the rebrand of its groundbreaking podcast, the HR Sisters Podcast — the UAE’s first HR podcast designed specifically for business leaders.

The podcast, available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, provides clear, culturally nuanced HR advice to business owners navigating the UAE market. From fast-growing local startups to global companies setting up shop in the Emirates, the podcast delivers practical guidance that blends international best practices with local context — all with a business-first mindset.

“We grew up in the UAE, worked for multinational companies, and saw firsthand how challenging it can be for businesses to get HR right here,” says Desma D’Souza, Co-Founder of S&K. “Our podcast is an extension of our work, helping businesses build strong people practices from the ground up.”

Unlike typical HR conversations that focus solely on employees, this podcast tackles HR through the lens of business growth, structure, and compliance. It addresses the very real challenges companies face in their first 12 to 18 months, from hiring and onboarding to legal documentation and crisis management.

Bridging the Gap Between Strategy and Execution

The duo behind the mic, Desma and Elrona combine decades of HR leadership with the agility of entrepreneurship. As founders of a boutique consultancy, they offer services that reflect their own business experience:

HR in a Box : A fully customized toolkit including handbooks, training, and legally compliant yet beautifully designed documents that reflect each client’s unique brand.

: A fully customized toolkit including handbooks, training, and legally compliant yet beautifully designed documents that reflect each client’s unique brand. HR18 : A structured 18-month program that takes businesses from setup to sustainable HR systems, including recruitment, payroll, and hiring strategy.

: A structured 18-month program that takes businesses from setup to sustainable HR systems, including recruitment, payroll, and hiring strategy. HR on Demand: A flexible, pay-as-you-go option where companies can purchase blocks of time for expert advice when they need it most.

Real Conversations. Real Impact.

From interviews with homegrown brands to case studies of international businesses learning to localize, every episode offers practical insights, hard truths, and solutions. The sisters don’t shy away from sensitive topics like theft, poor documentation, or legal missteps. Instead, they show how good HR can protect and empower both employers and employees.

“We’re not just HR consultants, we’re business owners too,” adds Elrona (Silba) D’Souza. “We get that profitability, legal setup, and people management all go hand in hand. Everything we advise is designed to be implemented, even by someone without an HR background.”

A Must-Listen for Business Owners in the UAE

The podcast’s dual audience includes:

International businesses expanding into the UAE, looking for clarity on compliance, culture, and hiring.

Local companies on a growth trajectory, seeking structure, sustainability, and strategic HR that fits their stage.

S&K’s podcast is the first of its kind in the region, and its rebrand marks a new era for practical, business-focused HR conversations in the UAE.

Tune in now to the HR Sisters Podcast on Youtube, Apple Podcast and Spotify.

About S&K HR Consulting

Founded by Desma Rovina D'Souza and Elrona (Silba) D'Souza, S&K HR Consulting is a boutique UAE-based HR consultancy that provides bespoke, actionable, and culturally informed HR solutions for startups and scaling companies. With services like HR in a Box, HR18, and HR on Demand, S&K helps companies build people-first cultures that drive growth and protect both employer and employee interests.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me