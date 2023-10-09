Strategic onboarding of Oryx’s first key executives outside the legal space underscores Oryx’s robust growth and market expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, UK and Europe

Dubai, UAE: Oryx Legal Consultants, a UAE-based disruptive legal start-up, today announced its expansion into the complimentary professional services of corporate finance and advisory, and compliance services.

Previously offering a range of innovative services in the legal industry, including fixed- fee and fractional models, Oryx’s groundbreaking entry into the corporate finance and advisory, and compliance disciplines through Dubai-based Oryx Consulting, signifies a major milestone in the professional services industry.

The pioneering step is marked by the onboarding of two senior industry executives, Gareth Ling and Richard Clarke who will represent Oryx’s new compliance and corporate finance and advisory businesses, respectively.

The expansion positions Oryx as a one-stop hub for businesses, offering services ranging from legal advice and financial services compliance services to transaction advisory and management, debt/equity structuring advice, corporate restructuring / re-organisation, financial transformation and even supporting start-ups through their capital raising journey.

Vanessa Abernethy, Co-Founder of Oryx, commented, "Our journey from a legal start-up to this expanded remit, in less than a year since launch, reflects our ambition to continuously innovate. The addition of Gareth and Richard to the team isn't just about adding two experts; it's about launching two new transformative verticals. Their collective expertise will drive our growth in the corporate finance and advisory, and compliance landscapes, extending our unique and efficient approach beyond legal services to provide a full suite of professional services following an uptick in client demand."

With his stellar 25-year track record in regulatory roles, Gareth Ling, will spearhead Oryx's compliance division. He is hailed for his invaluable contributions at organisations such as the Astana Financial Services Authority, Societe Generale and Barclays Bank.

Richard Clarke, a well-known figure in the world of business and finance, will be at the forefront of Oryx's corporate finance and advisory division. With nearly three decades under his belt, Richard's experiences span from leadership roles at Kroll Middle East and GEMS Education, to partnerships at KPMG and Deloitte.

Natalie Boyd, Co-Founder of Oryx added, "The traditional approach to professional services is rigid and fragmented. Oryx is challenging that status quo, offering flexibility and efficiency to clients, from family offices to global corporations. The addition of Gareth and Richard amplifies our capabilities and solidifies our commitment to being a comprehensive, innovative solution in the professional services realm."

Oryx has revolutionised the way organisations access legal advice and services, successfully facilitating transactions worth over USD1.25 billion in H1 2023. Its unique fixed-fee and fractional business model has not only resonated with the flourishing MENA region economy but has also catered to over 60 clients since July 2022. This emphasises the market's growing demand for flexible and innovative service approaches. Building on this success, Oryx has expanded into corporate finance and advisory, and compliance, underscoring its commitment to client service, versatility and excellence and solidifying its vision to be at the forefront of innovative solutions for global businesses.

About Oryx Consulting:

Oryx Consulting is a pioneering UAE-based professional services group that began its journey as an innovative legal start-up. Renowned for redefining the legal services landscape with its unique fixed-fee and fractional business model, Oryx has facilitated transactions exceeding USD1.25 billion in H1 2023 alone. With a client-centric approach, the firm has successfully served over 60 prominent clients since July 2022. Now expanding its spectrum of services, Oryx offers comprehensive solutions, introducing verticals in corporate finance and advisory, and compliance. This evolution underscores Oryx's commitment to meeting the diverse and dynamic needs of businesses across the globe with flexibility, innovation, and excellence.

Co-Founders, Natalie Boyd and Vanessa Abernethy, with over 50 years of combined global experience, continue to be the vanguards in re-imagining professional services.

For more information, visit: www.oryx-consulting.com