Abu Dhabi – Takalam, the UAE-based award-winning digital mental health platform, and Inception, a G42 company pioneering AI innovation, have unveiled Sanad – the first-of-its-kind bilingual (Arabic-English) AI assistant built to empower therapists.

Developed through a year-long collaboration, Sanad streamlines the therapy process by handling patient intake, supporting case preparation, and cutting administrative tasks - giving therapists more time to focus on what matters most: human connection and care.

With Sanad, therapy goes beyond automation - it enhances understanding, empathy, and connection between therapists and patients. In just one year, the Takalam–Inception partnership has turned innovation into action:

Trained on data reflecting MENA’s unique cultural and clinical context.

Successfully validated for security and effectiveness.

Fully bilingual, enabling genuine dialogue in Arabic and English.

Supports therapists in developing and managing effective treatment plans.

Khawla Hammad, Founder and CEO of Takalam, said: “Sanad blends cultural understanding with cutting-edge AI to create tools that make people feel seen, heard, and supported - while empowering therapists to focus on what truly matters: human care.”

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, added: “Our partnership with Takalam shows how AI can be both safe and transformative. With Sanad, we’re proving that UAE innovation can lead the world - advancing bilingual AI and transforming digital mental health.”

As Sanad enters the next stage of testing, Takalam and Inception are inviting healthcare providers, research institutions, and strategic partners to collaborate in shaping its development and deployment. Together, stakeholders can accelerate innovation, expand access to mental health care, and deliver scalable solutions that improve lives across the region and beyond.

About Takalam

Born out of Abu Dhabi’s vision for social innovation, Takalam is transforming mental-health care through the seamless integration of technology, science, and human connection. The platform provides tools to enhance mental well-being, including online counseling, mood tracking, journaling, self-help resources, and personalized wellbeing programs that make mental-health support more accessible and culturally attuned. As a certified social enterprise, Takalam partners with leading organizations and research institutions to build scalable, inclusive, and sustainable wellbeing ecosystems across the UAE, MENA region, and beyond.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key domain-specific products include (In)Alpha, (In)Climate, (In)Health, and (In)Energy, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as procurement, productivity, customer experience, human capital, process management, and a generative AI solution for top executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to creating positive societal impact. Believing that language should never be a barrier to innovation, it has developed three bi-lingual LLMs: JAIS (Arabic), NANDA (Hindi), and SHERKALA (Kazakh). Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation.