Dubai - AZADEA Group, the leading lifestyle retailer in MENA is fulfilling its latest business partnership with Flying Tiger Copenhagen with the launch of the brand’s first store in the UAE, at the new Dubai Hills Mall by Emaar. The Danish variety concept with its unique twist on retail products is well aligned with AZADEA Group’s commitment to providing premier lifestyle concepts to the region.

Meticulously designed to keep it simple, modern and expressive, the new store will offer a curated mix of unique designs at incredible prices. Known to provide extraordinary products for everyday life, it houses gifting options and things to own that come along with a feel-good factor, smile, and an experience to cherish for a lifetime. Be it items for the kitchen, décor, games, sports, fitness, DIY, stationery, or office accessories; the wide range of products ensures an indulgent shopping experience for all ages.

Unveiling the 300 square meters of designer shopping space, Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen said; “We are very pleased to have partnered up with Azadea Group on this important market entry. We are excited to bring The United Arab Emirates customers our unique concept and fun shopping experience, and have a strong belief that our brand and products fit the UAE consumers well.”

Mr. Marwan Hert, President Lifestyle Division at AZADEA Group said; “It is with great pleasure to have partnered up with Flying Tiger Copenhagen in its franchise expansion plans in the region, the brand has been highly anticipated in the UAE and our first store opening has been truly promising. Our mission is to always bring new and innovative offerings and Flying Tiger Copenhagen is exceptionally unique and original. Our guests will enjoy discovering the latest original product designs, and navigate through diverse categories of exclusive items and gift concepts. We are certain this partnership will be followed by more success stories as we expand together in the UAE market and region.”

Based on the concept ‘richer life need not cost a fortune’, the store will make new additions to its inventory every month across products and categories. With a strong focus on uniqueness, relevance, and sustainability; Flying Tiger Copenhagen and AZADEA Group mark an important market entry in the UAE, following its huge existence with almost 900 stores across more than 30 countries worldwide.

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Founded in Copenhagen in 1988 under the name ‘Zebra’; Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish retail brand with over 890 stores across 30 countries. Brought to the United Arab Emirates by AZADEA Group, the global retail brand opened its store in the Middle East with expansion plans in the pipeline. The variety concept adds value to shopping at affordable prices through its unique range of products and award-winning designs in diverse categories. From kitchen equipment, party décor, gifts, toys, and utilities; its unique and original products provide a transformed shopping experience to customers of all ages.

About AZADEA Group

AZADEA Group is a premier lifestyle retail company in the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception in 1978, the Group has developed a substantial network of more than 600 retail stores representing 35+ leading international brand names in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, and beauty & cosmetics. With over 10,000 employees, AZADEA Group operates across 13 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates, along with an online retail experience website www.AZADEA.com.

For more information about AZADEA Group, visit www.azadeagroupholding.com