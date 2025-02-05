AI71’s initiative selected from over 770 submissions worldwide to be profiled at government-backed AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit, hosted by President Macron at the Grand Palais in Paris on February 10 and 11, 2025, gathers global leaders to shape the future of responsible AI

Paris, France – AI71, a UAE-based AI venture specializing in transformative enterprise solutions, unveiled an initiative aimed at empowering governments during the AI Action Summit in Paris today.

The initiative, called AskGOV, will empower governments to deploy customized AI solutions that will improve access to key information and services for its citizens.



AskGOV streamlines access to public information, delivers human-like, multi-lingual support around-the-clock, improves wait-times, and strengthens engagement and trust between governments and their citizens.

Mehdi Ghissassi, the Chief Product Officer at AI71, said: “With AskGOV, we’re excited to partner with governments and enterprises globally to create tailored solutions. This initiative showcases AI71’s dedication to advancing AI for the public good and solidifies our position as a trusted global partner.”

Recognized as one of the top 50 projects from over 770 submissions across 111 countries in the Paris Peace Forum’s Call for AI Projects, this initiative stands out as the only Middle Eastern project selected. Moreover, it is one of just 10 projects chosen to be pitched during the event, underscoring its innovative impact on public service delivery.

Anushe Sheikh, a product manager at AI71 who is leading the initiative, “AskGOV is designed to make government services more accessible, efficient, and transparent. By tailoring AI solutions to the needs of each client, we’re ensuring AI is applied responsibly—improving public trust, streamlining services, and making critical information more accessible to communities that need it most.”

This project is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, where AI71 is working to support the unified government services platform by integrating large LLMs to improve efficiency, accessibility, and responsiveness in public services.

About AI71

AI71 is an industry leader in artificial intelligence, delivering innovative solutions that empower developers, businesses and governments to solve complex challenges. With a focus on flexibility, data sovereignty, and cutting-edge technology, AI71 bridges the gap between advanced AI and real-world impact. Guided by a strong commitment to research and responsibility, we create transformative solutions that drive progress and empower communities.