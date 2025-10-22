Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Appolonia Dental Care Holding Group, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in oral and dental health awareness as a necessary pillar of public health. In addition, the partnership will entail the implementation of best preventive practices, joint public activations, and joint research and development to enhance oral disease prevention and healthier habits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, and Dr. Yaser Haj Hamed, Founder and Chairman of Appolonia Group, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to leverage their expertise to improve community well-being, foster healthy habits from an early age, and promote access to essential dental care services.

The collaboration will focus on supporting community awareness campaigns that highlight the connection between oral health and overall well-being, delivering preventive and educational programs for children and families across Abu Dhabi. It will also explore opportunities to launch innovative joint prevention initiatives. In addition, the partnership will promote the adoption of innovative, evidence-based approaches in preventive care to improve oral health outcomes of the community.

By leveraging oral health data, more accurate assessments of oral health trends, risk factors, and their links to broader public health issues, ADPHC will refine and expand its existing initiatives and interventions to include targeted awareness campaigns, tailored preventive programs for high‑risk groups, and policies designed to reduce oral health disparities and improve overall well-being across the emirate.

Commenting on the signing, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to the concept of holistic health and disease prevention, and the importance of engaging the private sector in addressing key health challenges. Oral health is an integral part of overall health, and through our collaboration with Appolonia Group, we will be able to reach more families and instil sustainable healthy habits from an early age. This MoU also aligns with ADPHC’s strategy to build strategic partnerships with leading healthcare providers to protect and promote community health and support Abu Dhabi’s vision for a healthier future.”

Dr. Yaser Haj Hamed, Founder and Chairman of Appolonia Group and Synergy Dental Centers, added: “This MoU strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors, raising community awareness and developing innovative initiatives that contribute to enhancing public health in Abu Dhabi. It provides a framework for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the application of best preventive practices, in addition to supporting scientific research and developing innovative strategies to improve oral health in the community.”

Through this partnership, ADPHC and Appolonia Dental Care Holding Group are aligning their joint objectives with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision of fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve sustainable health outcomes and improve the quality of life for all residents.

The partnership complements ADPHC’s pioneering efforts to promote oral disease prevention and reduce the burden of dental disease in the community through early childhood caries prevention programs, the school oral health program, and the integration of oral health screenings through the comprehensive periodic examination program, IFHAS, among others.

Brief about Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre- ADPHC

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.