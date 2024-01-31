Dubai: The UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), a leading collective in the region’s F&B industry, is pleased to announce a strategic reshuffle within its board, marking a significant stride in its journey of industry leadership. This change aligns with the organization’s commitment to innovation and progression in a rapidly evolving market.

Ensuring a dynamic and responsive leadership, this reshuffle is vital for staying ahead in the fast-paced F&B sector, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years. Members are able to serve two consecutive terms of two years each, fostering a leadership approach that aligns with the industry's demands.

The UAE’s hospitality and F&B industry have witnessed significant growth, with people in Dubai dining out 61% more often per week in 2023 compared to the previous year. This expansion reflects the industry’s resilience and adaptability, particularly in light of the global challenges faced during this period.

The newly elected Chairman, Mr. Abdulla Al Mulla, brings to the table a visionary approach honed as the Managing Director of Home Bakery. Under his leadership, UAERG is set to harness the growing opportunities in a market where the real total consumer spending on food worldwide is expected to reach around 8.85 trillion U.S. dollars by 2025.

Mr. Amit Nayak, the newly appointed Vice Chairman and Vice President of HAMA, offers an innovative mindset, essential for navigating the industry’s future. His expertise will be pivotal in leveraging the sector’s potential.

Mr. Christopher Hewett, the Secretary General, brings his insights as Senior Vice President at Al Hamra – Hospitality, at a time when the UAE’s F&B sector is experiencing a renaissance, characterized as one of the leading sectors in Dubai with an estimated CAGR of 4.39% from 2023 to 2027.

Former Chairman and current Board member, Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman, Pacific Star Investment Group/Tashas Group, expressed, "Stepping down feels like a natural progression, and I am pleased to make way for new ideas and more progress to unfold. I eagerly anticipate continuing my role as a board member of the UAE Restaurants Group, contributing value in a different capacity."

In the short span since its inception in 2020, the UAE Restaurants Group has achieved remarkable milestones. Within a mere two years, the group underwent a transformative evolution, transitioning from the Dubai Restaurants Group to UAERG.

Demonstrating proactive engagement, the UAE Restaurants Group has played a pivotal role in shaping industry dialogues. Through impactful panel discussions, collaborative initiatives and partnerships, the group has been addressing vital concerns. This active involvement underscores UAERG's commitment to not only culinary excellence but also to fostering positive contributions to the broader community and industry landscape.

The reshuffle is a testament to UAERG’s dedication to adaptability and excellence. The group’s proactive engagement in shaping industry dialogues and initiatives has established it as a key player in the UAE’s gastronomical landscape. This leadership change signifies a commitment to further elevate the UAE as a premier global culinary destination.

About UAERG:

The UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG) is a distinguished collective of food and beverage industry professionals committed to advancing the culinary landscape in the UAE. As a not-for-profit entity, UAERG brings together some of the finest restaurant names, uniting under a common mission to elevate the Food and Beverage industry in the region.

Our vision is to transform the UAE into a rapidly emerging gastronomical hub on a global stage. UAERG aspires to position the emirates as a paragon of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the realm of food and beverage destinations worldwide. Driven by principles of integrity, sustainability, and unity, UAERG is dedicated to fostering a thriving community that contributes to the growth and enhancement of the industry. Our commitment to these core values sets the foundation for a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

For those interested in becoming a part of this dynamic community, UAERG welcomes inquiries regarding membership and sponsorship. For more information, please contact us at sherine@uaerg.ae, and join us in shaping the future of the UAE's culinary landscape.