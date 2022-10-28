Al Ain: United Arab Emirates University: Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, said that the practical education is continuing with positive education, and the knowledge the child is obtaining has doubled than 20 years ago. This requires a conscious education based on a positive model that motivates and appreciates the child's personality.

This came during the launch of the "Positive Parenting Toolkit" which is designed by the Emirates Center for Happiness Research at the UAE University, in cooperation with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre. The event was attended by Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, Acting Associate Provost for Student Affairs, H.E. Mariam Al Rumaithi. Director General of Family Development Foundation, and several academic and educational leaders.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan added: "We work with mindset of ensuring educating children positively. We need visions to build a psychologically resilient, as the future is changing rapidly."

She also pointed out that we are more interested in the psychological and mental development of the early childhood, especially since the cognitive development poses several questions about the concept of self -identification, on which our previous generations grew up, and how to adapt with the modern society.

She also praised the cooperation with the UAE University to promote research and expertise that achieve the UAE national strategic objectives.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that this event is in line with the UAE University's strategy to strengthen partnership with national institutions, to enhance the possibilities that achieve the UAE aspirations. The university attaches special importance to transferring the most important scientific and research practices that accelerate the possibilities that help achieve plans to make the UAE University at the forefront of academic research institutions in the world. The university further works to enhance the role of scientific research for the community. The data shows that the research outcomes increased by 30%, which gives positive indications for the advancement of scientific research.

He added that the partnership with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center enhances the positive partnership of the UAE community to achieve its ambitions. The Positive Education Toolkit project will have positive results for transferring the cultural heritage to future generations.

Mrs. Noof Aljneibi, Director of the Emirates Center for Happiness Research at the UAE University, gave a comprehensive presentation parenting Toolkit project, and importance of equipping parents to raise a healthier child. Prof. Ahmed Murad presented a commemorative shield to Sheikha Dr. Shamma Bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, in recognition of her efforts. In addition, the Emirates Center for Happiness Research team was honored.