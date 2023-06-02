Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) will soon begin its global rollout after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to deploy the index overseas for the first time. The move is part of the country’s efforts to accelerate decarbonization and digitalization within the global manufacturing sector.



First implemented in the UAE in February in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the ITTI will soon be deployed in the wider region following an MoU signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and MEXT – one of the world’s largest digital and green transformation and innovation centers – at the Make it in the Emirates Forum on Wednesday.



Based in Türkiye, MEXT supports industrial companies along their digital and green transformation journey towards Industry 4.0. MEXT is the Technology and Innovation Centre of the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS) and it includes an ecosystem of more than 50 globally recognized technology providers, universities, and institutions.



Launched under the Technology Transformation Program by MoIAT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the ITTI is a comprehensive framework to measure the digital maturity and sustainability of factories and formulate a roadmap for industrial transformation.



Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology commented: “This MoU and partnership will pave the path for the ITTI to be implemented in the wider region, representing a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to help accelerate the decarbonization of the global manufacturing sector. By implementing the index with our strategic partners at MEXT, MoIAT is driving digitalization and sustainable industrial development in the region in line with our role as a champion of 4IR, advanced technology, digital transformation and innovation.”



HE Al Amiri added: “We know that the decarbonization of industry must be an inclusive and global effort. That is why the UAE is committed to creating enablers that support industries around the world to harness advanced technologies and enhance efficiency. We are actively seeking to engage countries and partners that share our ambition to transform industry through digitalization and sustainable practices.”



Mr. Efe Erdem, Executive Director of MEXT commented: “We are delighted to announce the deepening of our collaboration with the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology in United Arab Emirates via an MoU signed by both parties. As the pioneer technology Center in the region, MEXT will be glad to share expertise and technical knowledge from Türkiye with the industry in UAE, fostering new collaborations and opportunities within the framework of the new MoU. We believe the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology throughout the country, including The Technology Transformation Program (ITT) are very crucial steps in empowering the industry for its digitalization and sustainability journey. MEXT will continue its engagements in the UAE to assist the industry with its transformation.”



His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology witnessed the signing ceremony at the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum. Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development, signed the MoU on behalf of MoIAT while Efe Erdem, Executive Director of MEXT signed on behalf of MEXT.



Announced at the World Government Summit 2023, the ITTI enables manufacturers to make data-driven decisions to allocate resources more effectively and unlock financial incentives. The index promotes the integration of 4IR applications and sustainability best practices and raises awareness about the benefits of advanced technology. The ITTI is the first of its kind to integrate 4IR fundamentals with sustainability in one comprehensive framework.



Under the MoU, MoIAT and MEXT will collaborate to support ITTI’s rollout in the region. They will achieve this through spreading awareness of the index through roadshows and events, co-creating programs to support digital transformations and decarbonization based on the findings of the ITTI, as well as generating thought leadership on Industry 4.0 and sustainability.



The ITTI is a key pillar in the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It is a game-changing initiative designed to help companies take their first steps towards Industry 4.0 and make their operations more sustainable.



Four of the ITTI’s categories are sustainability related, including Sustainability Strategy & Governance, Water & Wastewater Management, Emissions Management, and Material Circularity. The ITTI is simple and intuitive to understand, making it an effective and forward-looking planning tool for manufacturers.



With the Make it in the Emirates Forum this year taking place in the run-up to COP28, there is a particular focus on sustainable industrial development. The forum takes place from 31 May to 1 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center under the theme ‘Investment. Sustainability. Growth’. It is being hosted jointly by MoIAT, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and ADNOC.



The Make it in the Emirates Forum is organized in line with Operation 300 billion and convenes stakeholders from across the industrial landscape. Around 2,200 senior decision-makers, industry and technology leaders, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, investors, and representatives from major national enterprises are in Abu Dhabi to discover new opportunities and announce new partnerships.



The Make it in the Emirates Forum launched in 2022 and has quickly become one of the region’s most prominent industrial platforms. The inaugural event resulted in procurement opportunities worth AED 110 billion, comprising 300 products across 11 sectors.



About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.



MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.



MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.



The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

