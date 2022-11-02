Food truck operators can increase revenue with 0% commission rate, an industry first

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Spot, the leading F&B operator in Abu Dhabi has launched a drive-thru application to revolutionize on-the-go dining. Customers and food operators at Spot food truck parks can take advantage of the convenient, cost-effective app that charges no fees. Customers can locate their nearest food trucks through an in-app map service, pre-order meals and get them delivered to their cars, providing an efficient alternative to long queues and waiting times.

Within the ‘Spot- Drive Thu Pickup’ app, users can simultaneously browse options, offers, and order from multiple chains at once, with rewards of up to 20% off at several of the food trucks. The app is available to download on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, food truck operators can unlock access to the free of cost digital platform at a 0% commission rate written into the app – an industry first that will reduce pressure for operators in a highly competitive sector.

Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Ahmed Al Fahim, Spot provides spaces or ‘spots’ to popular local F&B brands to nurture their business growth. Operating across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the Spot food truck parks are the go- to destinations for food truck patrons to quickly and conveniently get their orders from the comfort of their cars.

Spot operates in the most frequented and easily accessible locations, where on-the-go food options are in high demand. They can be found in high traffic locations, serving a variety of cuisine and meal options for the entire family.

CEO and Founder of Spot, Ahmed Al Fahim said “With Spot, we are committed to creating an integrated ecosystem that offers a combination of food, community and entertainment, bringing the best F&B experiences. Our brand fosters a thriving and supportive environment to enable the local food truck industry and drive its sustainable economic growth. Leveraging digitalization and the desire for convenience, the Spot- Drive Thu Pickup app is a win–win solution for both consumers and operators.”

Commenting on their partnership, Mohamed Al Falasi, Founder and CEO of Saddle said “At Saddle, we believe in long term partnerships with like-minded, inventive and forward-thinking partners. Our alliance with Spot has been instrumental in addressing the challenges and evolving needs of the F&B industry. We are committed to delivering exceptional food experiences by identifying customer pain points and fixing them with innovative solutions. With flexibility, relative ease of operation and low costs, the recently launched Spot – Drive Thru Pickup app enables us to take our on-the-go dining concept to another level.”

Established in 2019, Spot aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through cost-effective and traffic-driving business solutions. The brand hosts an impressive list of over 70 F&B operators, including crowd favorites SALT, Saddle, and Krush Burger.

For more information, visit lookforspot.com.

To download the Spot App, please visit: iOS, Android

-Ends-

About Spot:

From its humble beginnings at a single food truck park in Abu Dhabi in 2019, Spot has taken the UAE’s on-the-go-dining F&B industry by storm. Today, the Spot brand is undeniably and powerfully differentiated from the rest of the F&B pack – consistently exceeding guest expectations by delivering variety in local, fresh and unique menu offerings for street food lovers.

Located at easily accessible and buzzing locations in the vicinity of consumer-friendly areas across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Spot has seven locations, hosting over 70 F&B operators. Spot aims to expand across the UAE to introduce its revolutionary Spot- Drive Thu Pickup app features to a wider community of food patrons.

Media Contact

Samreen Iqbal

Samreen.iqbal@bpggroup.com