Real estate agents submitting mortgage leads at Cityscape Global can win up to double commission upon closure of deals

Dubai’s property sales continue to grow with AED 25 billion worth of transactions in October 2022

Dubai, UAE: Huspy (www.huspy.com), a UAE proptech startup which aims to redefine the home buying experience in the region and beyond, has announced its presence at Cityscape Global, the country’s leading property exhibition.

Over three days - November 21st - 23rd, 2022 - home buyers at the event will access exclusive offers and deals. Huspy will also provide real estate agents with a number of incentives, including the opportunity to double their commissions for the leads submitted within the 3 days of the Expo. Huspy will be located in Dubai World Trade Centre’s Zaabeel Hall 6 at booth Z6 A.03.

At Cityscape Global, home buyers visiting Huspy’s booth will be invited to participate in a lucky draw and a chance to win a number of rewards. The grand prize for the lucky draw is a 20% discount up to AED 35,000 on their down payment amount, if they are to purchase a home through Huspy.

“Dubai's property market has seen incredible demand for home ownership, underpinned by the government’s policies that make the country a desired destination to live and work in. At Huspy, we continue to transform the home buying journey with a single platform to find and finance a home. Our technology seamlessly connects the entire ecosystem, creating unparalleled benefits for home buyers, agents and brokers,” said Azzam Fakhoury, Head of Real Estate at Huspy.

Real estate agents partnering with Huspy will have a chance to earn big for all the mortgage leads submitted over the three days of Cityscape Global. The top agent will receive double commission, with the second and third place agents winning 50% and 25% more commission respectively. All awards will be based on the completion of mortgage deals.

Dubai has witnessed growing demand for home ownership with October 2022 witnessing another strong month of sales at AED 25 billion. The introduction of long-term visas, competitive mortgage rates, and stable return on investment, has made it an attractive destination for home buyers.

Huspy’s Azzam Fakhoury will discuss these trends and more at Cityscape Talks over two days. Joined by industry leaders, on Monday, November 21st, he will speak on “Standardised, universal, and cohesive: Improving real estate transparency through powerful data.” On Tuesday, November 22nd, at a fireside chat, he will share insights on “Property, technology and investor friendly policies: Future-proofing the growth engines of Dubai’s economy.”

From searching and viewing to financing and closing, Huspy enables a world-class home buying journey. As the UAE’s largest mortgage platform, Huspy partners with all banks in the country to secure the best rates and exclusive offers which aren’t publicly available.

All home listings on Huspy’s website are 100% verified. To avoid duplicates, property listings are audited and quality-checked, before being published exclusively in the name of the agent who brought it in first.

With a range of “ready-to-close” buyers, agents can easily match properties in their portfolio with Huspy’s pre-approved mortgage clients to close transactions faster than before. All mortgage applicants have a dedicated account manager, to help secure and close financing easily.

Launched in 2020, Huspy continues to grow at 25% MoM and has achieved $2 billion GMV. The company has over 300 employees from 45+ countries, recruiting highly talented technology experts from companies like Loft, Quinto Andar, SumUp, Uber, Didi and many others.

