The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a groundbreaking agreement with Pact Carbon, the UAE subsidiary of Pact Capital AG. This partnership aims to advance the UAE's green mobility initiatives by launching a pilot project focused on the use of electric motorcycles for last-mile delivery services.

This collaboration underscores the UAE's commitment to electrification and sustainable transportation solutions. As part of the agreement, MoEI and Pact Carbon will implement the pilot project while also conducting a comprehensive study to evaluate the potential for scaling up the initiative. The study will align with the UAE’s national strategy to transition towards green and sustainable mobility, exploring innovative solutions for reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, stressed that the agreement is an important step in the UAE's journey towards achieving sustainable mobility, reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, and enhancing the shift to environmentally friendly transportation modes.

He said, "The ministry is committed to driving the transition to green mobility and achieving climate neutrality by reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, while promoting the use of sustainable transportation modes, such as electric bicycles."

For his part, Oleg Paltin, CEO of Pact Carbon, said that the agreement is important in developing effective solutions for the transition to green mobility. The company will intensify all its efforts to ensure the success of the pilot project, which will contribute to the future expansion of the partnership with the ministry.

