Dubai, UAE – Cisco announced today that it has been collaborating with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to support Industry 4.0 (I4.0) adoption and development in manufacturing fields and to launch initiatives with national and international technology and manufacturing ‘champions’ and ‘lighthouses’. The initiative is aimed at driving productivity, efficiency and sustainability in the manufacturing sector in the UAE.

This collaboration, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, is part of the Champions Network which aims to accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation and adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions in the manufacturing sector. Cisco is a member of MoIAT’s Champions Network, which also includes a group of pioneering national industrial companies that use I4.0 technologies and solutions in their operations. Through this network, the Ministry seeks to enhance the UAE’s industrial competitiveness – reducing costs, increasing productivity, and enhancing quality and safety.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “The Ministry emphases on strengthening the local industrial companies’ capabilities, enabling them to adopt Industry 4.0 in alignment with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn). This initiative aims to enhance industrial efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness, while supporting supply chain resilience. The technological transformation also encourages and attracts advanced industrial investments, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global industrial hub and a prime destination for future industries, further boosting the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP and the national economy.”

“Through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program in the UAE, we are proud to have collaborated on this initiative with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology – providing data-driven solutions for the manufacturing sector. As the industrial community develops, the UAE will continue to play an integral role in supporting businesses’ ambitions and their ability to contribute to global value chains with increased competitiveness and productivity,” said Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director, Cisco Gulf & Levant Region.

As part of this initiative overseen by MoIAT, Cisco has been working with a leading manufacturing company in the UAE. Cisco has provided its Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) solution, powered by IoT technology, to the company’s manufacturing facility in Dubai.

The solution has significantly boosted operational efficiency and productivity by enabling real-time facility mapping, asset monitoring, process digitization, and compliance management. The blueprint project created a strong integration between the IT and OT operations of the manufacturing facility, and it can be also reused in other SME factories, setting a standard for innovation in the UAE's industrial sector.

About Cisco

