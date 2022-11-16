Dubai, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Education, on Tuesday visited the Microsoft stand at the ongoing Global Educational Supplied & Solutions exhibition and conference (GESS Dubai 2022) taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi met with officials at the Microsoft stand and was briefed on the company’s latest education-focused technologies, such as HoloLens 2 and Reading Progress, a free tool built into Microsoft Teams that supports and tracks reading fluency. The stand also showcased the latest Minecraft: Education Edition, which in recent years has become an indispensable teaching tool for classrooms across the region, and now has features that support collaboration, assessment, coding, and more.

Joining Microsoft at the 2022 edition of GESS Dubai are a select group of partners including: Classera, Creative Technology Solutions (CTS), Gamalearn, Hevolus Innovation, and Human Logic. Microsoft is working closely with these partners to introduce new solution that will support the digital transformation of teaching and learning across the region.