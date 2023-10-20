For the second consecutive year, the United Arab Emirates has participated in CEATEC Japan 2023, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing innovation, technology, and fostering international business partnerships. This year's participation comes after a successful engagement in 2022 that led to significant collaborations between UAE and Japanese companies.

Business Opportunities Unlocked

CEATEC, one of the world's leading technology fairs, has been an effective platform for UAE companies to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Following last year's success, this year saw an increased number of participants and interest from the UAE, focusing on sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Sustainability, Internet of Things (IoT), and more.

H.E. Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of UAE to Japan, stated, "The bonds we've fortified at CEATEC Japan 2023 go beyond business; they represent a shared vision for a future driven by innovation and sustainable growth. This event has been a milestone in UAE-Japan relations, and we are optimistic about what the future holds."

"The 2022 participation was a breakthrough for us. It opened numerous doors for collaboration in technology and trade between UAE and Japan," said Masaood Al Masaood, the representee of the UAE Japan Society in the United Arab Emirates, Chairman at Emirates Angel Investors Association, and Board member at Abu Dhabi Chamber, who spearheaded the country's participation this year. "CEATEC Japan 2023 served as an opportunity to further these initiatives and establish long-lasting business relationships," he added.

This year, UAE's participation emphasized bridging the gap between Japanese technological advancements and the rapid growth seen in various sectors in the UAE. The pavilion was home to various live demos and presentations that highlighted the synergies between the two nations.