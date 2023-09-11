PureGlass invested AED 50 million in its Sharjah factory.

The factory contributes to creating hundreds of job opportunities in its initial stages.

There is a 5% increase in glass demand in the UAE markets in 2023.

The local glass industry has experienced a 7% growth in 2023.

Sharjah: PureGlass, a global leader in the glass industry, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and techniques, has asserted the UAE and Sharjah’s status as a preferred investment destination, by establishing its first regional production headquarters in Sharjah's Sajaa Industrial Area, with the support of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Constructing an impressive 10,000 square metre facility, PureGlass has invested over AED 45 million to create a state-of-the-art factory that boasts an impressive daily production capacity of 1,000 square metres. In addition to its cutting-edge operations, the facility is poised to generate numerous employment opportunities in its initial phases.

Local and Global Demand

Established in 2014 within the city of Luanda, Angola, PureGlass has carved a niche for itself as a specialist in the production of tempered and laminated glass. With an eye on growth, the company is now set to broaden its footprint in the UAE, the wider region, and global markets. This expansion strategy is underpinned by Sharjah’s strategic geographical positioning, its advanced logistics infrastructure, and the abundant growth opportunities it offers.

In the current year, the demand for glass has surged by approximately 5% when compared to 2022. This trend isn’t limited to the local market alone, as the glass industry has experienced a robust growth rate of 7%. These figures prove the escalating requirements of both local and global markets, further fueling PureGlass’s ambitions for expansion.

Modern Facilities and Smart Production Programs

As part of its ongoing mission to support investors and facilitate their business growth, a delegation from Invest in Sharjah, led by H.E the CEO, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, alongside João Pestana, Business Development Manager at PureGlass, attended the launch of PureGlass's headquarters in Sharjah.

During their visit, the Invest in Sharjah delegation had the opportunity to tour the PureGlass facilities and see its advanced equipment in action, capable of producing a wide range of top-tier glass products. They also explored the production units, which leverage the latest advancements in smart applications for glass production, such as the Optima program, robotic machines, glass furnaces, digital printing, horizontal and vertical CNC machines, automatic loaders, as well as water recycling systems.

A new addition to Sharjah's business community

Al Musharrkh affirmed that the supportive ecosystem for investors is continuously evolving and thriving, positioning the UAE and Sharjah as preferred destinations for investors. He pointed out that long-term investments in the local markets indicate a conducive environment for business success and easy access to regional and global markets.

Commenting on the launch of the new headquarters, Al Musharrkh said, “Invest in Sharjah” spares no effort to solidify the emirate's status as an incubator for investment, diversity, and success stories from individuals and companies worldwide. We tend to investors' needs and recognise that their business success serves the common interests of both the investor and the national economy.”

Explaining how their presence in Sharjah represents a significant step in the company's regional expansion plans, João Pestana stated, “The UAE and Sharjah provide a nurturing and supportive market for industries in general, and for construction-related industries such as glass in particular, owing to their robust economies and the development of their urban landscape, which utilises the latest glass technologies and modern design aesthetics in creating iconic structures.”

The PureGlass Business Development Manager went on to emphasise that his company is committed to providing high-quality and innovative products that meet the needs and expectations of customers in all markets.

Invest in Sharjah continues to play a pivotal role in attracting leading global companies from various sectors. It offers consultancy, marketing, and administrative services to investors and facilitates licensing, registration, and tax procedures, which further enhance the emirate's global status as a hub for innovation, creativity, and diversity.

-Ends-