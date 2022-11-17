Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Emirates Red Crescent, a leading humanitarian organisation providing relief services across the world. The partnership will strengthen the cooperation between the two organisations aiming to support jiu-jitsu in the UAE and beyond.

As per the agreement, the ERC will provide support for all sporting events run by the federation, as a continuation of the various efforts taken up during the previous year. The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, underway at Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, from 11-19 November 2022.

His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, HE Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General at the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and HE Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC, were present at the event.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAEJJF and HE Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy General Secretary for Support Services at ERC, signed the agreement.

HE Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, hailed the ERC for continuing the collaboration and its ongoing efforts to assist the Emirati community, especially the youth.

“Through a variety of charitable and humanitarian endeavours, the Emirates Red Crescent plays a significant role in assisting both Emirati society and the rest of the world. It is the national institution that raised the value of volunteer programmes and encouraged charitable activities to the point where it became ingrained in our youth’s culture,” he said.

The UAEJJF’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi stated that the agreement with ERC is the third that the Federation has signed during the ADWPJJC.

“We are working closely with our strategic partners who have similar goals to ensure the growth of the sport and priovde support for the next generations. The common goal that unites us with our partners is the continuation of the momentum of the development of jiu-jitsu and its mass acceptance. This will ensure that sport is passed down to the next generations, that it expands year after year as a deeply ingrained culture in Emirati society, and that it gives our children opportunities to succeed at all international events,” he said.

Elsewhere, Reef Al Khajah, Marketing director at ERC, said the orgnaisation is proud to extend the partnership with UAEJJF for the second year in a row.

“ERC and UAEJJF share the same objective of assisting the youth. We are supporting the champions in the People of Determination category this year by providing humanitarian missions to the nations they are representing,” she stated.

