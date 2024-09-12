Abu Dhabi – In a significant step towards empowering Emirati women and solidifying their leadership in sports, particularly in jiu-jitsu, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy have signed a groundbreaking agreement. This partnership aims to exchange knowledge and practical expertise to further develop jiu-jitsu and increase community engagement in the sport.

The signing ceremony took place at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, attended by Shamsa Saif Al-Hinai, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The agreement focuses on uniting both organisations in their efforts to promote jiu-jitsu among girls and women, bolstering their participation at local and international levels. Key elements of the collaboration include organising training courses for the youth under the supervision of federation coaches, as well as hosting national women’s team training camps at the academy’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “We are proud to collaborate with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, as this partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing women's roles in the world of jiu-jitsu.”

“This agreement is in line with the federation’s efforts to make jiu-jitsu accessible to girls and women of all ages and skill levels, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for this sport. Empowering Emirati women through sports remains a core objective, and we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for even greater accomplishments on both local and international stages.” Al Shamsi added.

Shamsa Saif Al-Hinai, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy also highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation as it is a significant milestone in the academy's vision to support and empower Emirati women in sports. This partnership will offer women and girls across different age groups a conducive environment to enhance their jiu-jitsu skills, guided by expert coaches.”

“This collaboration enables us to join forces with the federation to organise tournaments and training camps that align with the ambitions of women and girls’ athletes in the sports of jiu-jitsu, helping them achieve excellence. Our goal is to foster a new generation of women athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, while instilling in them the values of sportsmanship and success.” added Al-Hinai.

This agreement forms part of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's broader strategy to further position jiu-jitsu as a key sport within Emirati society, expanding its base both locally and internationally.

By partnering with esteemed national institutions such as the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation seeks to promote the sport's culture and reinforce the values it represents, including discipline, confidence, and teamwork. This collaboration will empower more girls and women to participate in jiu-jitsu, further advancing the UAE’s vision of becoming a global sports powerhouse that champions women’s empowerment and positions them at the forefront of the international sports arena.