Abu Dhabi, UAE: The $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award recognises achievements in advancing the global workforce health and wellbeing, focused on the Energy sector and reflects UAE’s continuous efforts to support innovation, wellbeing and ESG excellence.



Presented by Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East, and Burjeel Holdings (ADX: Burjeel), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in MENA, and supported by the leading UK-based defence medicine training company, Prometheus Medical International, the $1 million Human Energy Award is currently open for submissions.



Organizations across the global Energy sector are invited to apply before the September 30 deadline.



The Human Energy Awards initiative is closely aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, which positions the UAE as a global leader in quality of life by fostering healthy lifestyles, promoting mental wellness, and encouraging a culture of positive thinking.



The award will honour one organization in the Energy sector that demonstrates the most innovative and measurable impact on workforce wellbeing. With a focus on scalable solutions and inclusive participation, particularly from SMEs, the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering all segments of society through strategic ESG investments.



Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “The Human Energy Awards are more than a recognition platform. They are a catalyst for change. By aligning with the UAE’s national agenda, we are reinforcing the international importance of health and wellbeing as strategic imperatives for economic resilience and global competitiveness.”



Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International and Head of the Award Steering Committee, added: “The $1 million Human Energy Award is designed to recognise and inspire organizations who think differently about health and wellbeing. In line with its commitment to transparency, credibility, and global relevance, the Award has announced a distinguished international panel of jury. We want to encourage innovative solutions that make a tangible difference to people across the Energy sector.”



The inaugural winner will be announced in November during ADIPEC 2025, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global convenor for energy innovation and sustainable development. Organizations interested in applying can submit their entries by September 30, 2025. For more information on participation and submission guidelines, visit Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award.



About Response Plus Holding PJSC



Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 350+ ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, performs over 1,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations every year, and offers reliable medical support for 650+ local and international events annually.



About Burjeel Holdings



Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 110 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 36 medical centers, 29 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and 10 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.



About Prometheus Medical



Prometheus Medical International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Response Plus Medical, delivers world-class Medical Risk Management for Businesses and Organizations’ globally. A leading name in military medical training, Prometheus Medical International has been tailoring its support to each unique client’s needs for over 20 years. A trusted partner to clients across many different sectors, the company works globally with a presence in the UAE, KSA, UK, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark.