Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Quest Nutra Pharma (Quest), a leading manufacturer of nutraceuticals/pharmaceuticals food supplements, has partnered with Kissflow to streamline and enhance its mission-critical workflows using the vendor’s Low-Code platform. By digitalising over 30 processes, Quest has not only been able to move towards paperless operations, but also managed to automate large portions of its operations, yielding efficiencies and accuracies, translating to enhanced quality assurance, market compliance, deviation and change control, and more.

From its factories and entities in the UAE, UK and EU, Quest manufactures 8 million blister packs, 200 million tablets, and 14 trillion probiotic bacteria, annually. Smoothly running operations at this impressive scale is a significant undertaking stated Abhra Chandra, Sr. Executive Quality Management System (QMS) at Quest, who was involved in designing the quality-related workflows on Kissflow. He said the QMS process in Quest Nutra Pharma typically involves change control, market compliance, non-conformance, deviation, and CAPA activities. “Our workflows are complex,” he added.

Seeking to address the lack of visibility and accountability in its legacy paper-based processes, the company’s IT team implemented Kissflow’s Low-Code platform. This platform enables all employees – not just IT staff – to conveniently design and deploy detailed digital workflows. Commenting on the value that this ‘democratisation of IT’ brings, Chandra said, “Unlike an off-the-shelf product, Kissflow as a platform not only streamlines the Quality Assurance process but also many other core processes related to HR, Engineering, IT and more which were manual processes earlier. It is a single solution that caters to all our organisational needs. This saves us a lot of money and eliminates the struggle of managing multiple tools.”

“Kissflow is easily customisable and is very user-friendly. We are able to visualise workflows and develop them in Kissflow easily. And the development time, compared to other solutions, is less,” he added. Pruthvi Jith, the Head of IT at Quest who worked to ensure the smooth implementation of Kissflow, seconded this saying, “Kissflow is not as complicated as other competitor products in the market. It is also cloud-based with a clean and simple UI.”

Critically, Kissflow is compliant in all regions where Quest Nutra Pharma operates. Prasanna Rajendran, Vice President - EMEA, Kissflow said, “We have invested to ensure our cloud-delivered solutions meet the industry’s highest standards of availability and security. In deploying our Low-Code platform, Quest has demonstrated how organisations with highly complex and regulated operations can unlock massive efficiencies by digitising and automating their processes. I have no doubt that the solution will go well beyond its initial intended purpose, and translate to new and impactful opportunities for digital transformation across their enterprise.”

About Quest Nutra Pharma

Quest Nutra Pharma was founded in 1982 and consists of companies based in the UK, EU and UAE. The group is inspired by nature and dedicated to innovation, science and quality, delivering products and health solutions to both end-consumers and to food supplement, nutraceutical, health retail and pharmaceutical businesses worldwide. Nutra Pharma describes our niche position between two industries, combining the best of the pharmaceutcial and natural health industries with the principles of science, safety, manufacturing standards, effectiveness and traceability from the pharmaceutical industry.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/.

