An initiative to provide one million meals from untouched surplus food in coordination with more than 75 hotel establishments.

Nema Community fridges in key Dubai locations offer accessible surplus meals to those in need.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Food Bank has announced a strategic partnership with the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, "Ne’ma," aimed at enhancing support for those in need and contributing to environmental sustainability. This partnership will organize two pioneering initiatives focused on managing food surplus, reducing waste, and delivering food to the largest number of targeted beneficiaries across the country. The initiative aligns with charitable and humanitarian efforts during the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

One Million Meals from Untouched Surplus Food

This initiative aims to provide one million meals from surplus food to eligible groups in the community during the holy month of Ramadan, marking the third consecutive year of its implementation. The initiative aligns with the UAE's vision to enhance social and environmental responsibility, especially following the announcement of 2025 as the "Year of the Community."

As part of the partnership between the UAE Food Bank and the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, "Ne’ma," coordination will take place with over 75 hotel establishments to collect and distribute untouched surplus food to those in need. The initiative will be implemented in Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The initiative focuses on managing food surplus safely and efficiently to minimize waste. The UAE Food Bank will collect surplus food fit for consumption and redistribute it to beneficiaries across the country. Meanwhile, inedible food will be converted into oil and agricultural compost in collaboration with the "Reloop" application by iCycle International, contributing to environmental sustainability and supporting circular economy principles.

The "One Million Meals from Surplus Food" initiative is among the most significant efforts to rescue food from being wasted and diverted from landfill during Ramadan. Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has seen a 75% increase in participating hotels between 2022 and 2024. Data indicates that food waste has been reduced and redirected by 47% in some of these hotels over the same period.

These results highlight the effectiveness of Ne’ma’s national strategy and the critical role of the UAE Food Bank in reducing food waste. The initiative has deployed hundreds of food waste collection and sorting bins at the source, trained more than 400 hotel chefs and hospitality staff in specialized food waste management techniques in 2024, and provided a record number of untouched surplus meals to beneficiaries. Additionally, during last Ramadan, the initiative achieved a high level of food waste separation, resulting in the production of over 46,000 kilograms of organic compost.

Community Fridges in Dubai

As part of efforts to enhance community collaboration, the UAE Food Bank is supporting Ne’ma’s initiative to deploy "Ne’ma Community Fridges" in strategic locations across Dubai. These fridges will be easily accessible to individuals and target groups, containing untouched surplus food provided by hotels.

The UAE Food Bank and Ne’ma will oversee the safe collection and distribution of food in these fridges, ensuring that meals reach those in need during Ramadan while maintaining proper food safety standards.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nowais, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at the Emirates Foundation and Ne’ma Committee Secretary General, added: “Our work with the UAE Food Bank is a vital step towards advancing our national objectives to reduce food waste. Through innovative and technology-driven systems, we are building a model of social responsibility that combines food security, environmental sustainability, and community impact. Following the success of last year’s campaign, we look forward to expanding our reach and deepening our impact through this year’s partnership.”

Manal Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, said: “We are pleased to collaborate once again with the Ne’ma initiative to continue our efforts to reduce food waste and support vulnerable communities during Ramadan. This partnership goes beyond seasonal giving – it reflects a long-term strategic vision for tackling food waste across the country. Through innovative solutions, expert collaboration, and a shared commitment to sustainability, we aim to deliver high-quality surplus food to those in need, wherever and whenever it is required. This aligns with our founding principles of generosity, dignity, and community resilience.”

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Chairperson of DET Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee, said: “Dubai’s hospitality sector continues to demonstrate its leadership and commitment to environmental stewardship. Through our support of these surplus food initiatives and the deployment of 56 participating hotels, we are advancing the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and supporting the city’s ambition to be the best place in the world to live, work, and visit. Initiatives such as this strengthen our progress towards Dubai’s Sustainable Tourism Strategy and build a culture of responsible consumption and social action.”

Hussain Moosa, Mall Director of Mall of the Emirates at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, commented: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to empowering communities through innovative sustainability initiatives. By hosting three community fridges in key areas of the Mall of the Emirates, we have made it easier for workers and individuals to access nutritious meals while reducing unnecessary food waste. This partnership reflects our commitment to impactful collaboration and inclusive sustainability.”

The collaboration between the UAE Food Bank and Ne’ma highlights the growing importance of coordinated national efforts to tackle food waste, support communities, and protect the environment. It reflects the UAE’s leadership in championing charitable initiatives that create measurable impact, uphold social values, and advance sustainability objectives.