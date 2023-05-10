Dallas: T-Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10, have announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League, to be held in Dallas, Texas. The league is being co-organised with the help of Ritesh Patel, who also owns a participating franchise SAMP Army. The league, based on the thrilling 10-over format, will have legendary cricketers who have recently retired from the international format along with young and upcoming stars.

There will be six teams but, gauging the interest levels so far, the organisers are bracing for an eight-team cap. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Patel, one of the main organisers of the American edition and league partner, said: “We are excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.” Patel’s SAMP Army took part in the Abu Dhabi T10 last year. They were led by captain Moeen Ali into the play-offs along with the other American presence, New York Strikers.

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and America’s leading domestic players.

“It’s a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success,” Misbah-ulHaq said.

“After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA,” said Nawab Shaji ul Mulk, the head of TTGS.

“T10 was founded in 2017 to bring the format of a fast game such as football. We are in the US now after 6 years. Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport, we thought US would be a great destination for a format like this. “

To embed the sport of cricket within the American audience and the cricket-loving diaspora, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

Basketball player and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team. “I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel who are introducing this growing international sport of cricket to America,” the NBA superstar, 30, said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the outside linebacker of the New York Giants team in the National Football League, is going to be a part of his team’s city franchise in the league – NY Warriors T10. “I’m excited to be a part of an effort to promote the sport of cricket in America.”

The logo of the USA T10, revealing the first glimpse of the new brand property, was also revealed at Sunday’s function where Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair provided the entertainment.

About T10 Sports Management

T-Ten Sports Management is part of the multi-national conglomerate group Mulk Holdings International. It is the league owner and organiser of USA Masters T10, Indian Masters T10, Zim Afro T10, Lanka T10 and Abu Dhabi T10.

Founded by Nawab Shaji ul Mulk, TSM launched the first-ever international T10 League in 2017 in Sharjah amid massive fanfare. In 2019, TSM signed a 5-year agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, to take the league from Sharjah to the UAE capital.

Caption: Left to right: T-Ten Global Sports chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, co-organiser Amit Patel, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, basketball player Spencer Dinwiddie and former New Zealand bowler Corey Anderson