Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the recently-launched real estate division and prime residential property developer of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has revealed its first property – Luce, a new landmark on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, offering contemporary luxury and an enhanced living experience in spacious light-filled homes with sweeping panoramic views.

Luce guarantees unrivalled waterfront views over Dubai’s coveted blue waters and private beach access to the pristine white sands of Palm Jumeirah. The building's design is inspired by nature, the beach, and the sand's elegant curves and organic lines, and takes its cues from the fluidity within both Dubai's desert and seascapes.

The property encompasses a mix of luxury units with exclusive 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse. Elegant modern facilities include a swimming pool, a children's playing area, a gym equipped with the latest sports equipment, a recreation space for social gatherings with direct access to the beach. It also reflects Taraf’s mission to create lifestyle destinations that elevate living and create authentic places that form strong communities, build connections and shape meaningful lives.

Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding said: “Luce reflects our unwavering dedication to create high quality, lifestyle-driven communities and also to inspire meaningful lives. We are proud to bring new and unique investment opportunities to the UAE and international market, enhancing Dubai's position as one of the best cities to live in the region. The launch of Luce, which is a true gem, offers privacy, luxury and comfort to those seeking a highly curated living experience.”

Ahmad Shibel, CEO, Taraf said: “Setting a new standard for contemporary luxury, Luce is a unique property that reflects Dubai's iconic identity. We are proud to offer our residents a luxurious, exclusive, comfortable and curated living environment, which will add further value to the communities on the Palm Jumeirah.”

Taraf creates lifestyle destinations that stand the test of time with authentic places that form strong communities, build connections and shape meaningful lives. Properties that add value not only to the lives of their residents but also to the surrounding environment with the future in mind.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer and asset manager that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

