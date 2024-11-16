The UAE Chairmanship of the UN-mandated Kimberley Process (KP) concluded its Plenary Meeting in Dubai on Friday, 15 November

Several major outcomes achieved including the admittance of Uzbekistan as a new KP member, and the readmittance of Central African Republic to the body following its decade-long ban

The UAE has initiated a proof-of-concept for the digitalisation of the KP certification process, a key objective under the UAE’s Year of Delivery programme

UAE agrees to become Custodian Chair of KP for 2025 and announces Year of Best Practice

Dubai, UAE: The UN-mandated Kimberley Process (KP) Plenary concluded in Dubai, UAE, on Friday as part of the historic Dubai Diamond Week which gathered hundreds of representatives from across the diamond world including industry, governments, and civil society.

The week-long meeting achieved several historic outcomes, including the admittance of Uzbekistan for the first time as a member to the body, bringing the total number of KP members to 60. Following extensive negotiations, the KP voted to lift a decades-long ban on rough diamond exports from the Central African Republic (CAR). The move means CAR has been readmitted as a full member of the KP – a victory for the UAE’s Chairmanship of the KP under DMCC’s CEO and Executive Chairman, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who had travelled to CAR and pushed extensively for the KP to initiate a review mission to fast-track the country’s reintegration in light of an improving security situation.

Another key development was the delivery of a proof of concept for the digitalisation of the KP certification process, a tangible outcome for the UAE in its efforts to modernise and reform the KP. The proof of concept supports the transition from paper-based to blockchain-based certificates, thereby enhancing security by making it easier and more secure to track and verify diamond origins and prevent forgeries. Under its ‘Year of Delivery’ as KP Chair, the UAE has pursued a bold agenda to overcome political gridlocks and drive concrete actions, including establishing a permanent Secretariat in Botswana that was achieved in October.

The UAE’s Kimberley Process Chair, Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: “When the UAE assumed the KP Chair, we committed to making 2024 a year of meaningful progress, not merely in words but through action. I am proud to say we have collectively honoured that commitment with several landmark achievements including the inauguration of the permanent KP Secretariat in Botswana, the introduction of the proof of concept for the digitalisation of the KP certificate, the historic intersessional plenary in May and, of course, the readmittance of Central African Republic into the KP family. This last decision stands among our proudest achievements for the UAE’s Year of Delivery, bolstering our efforts to helping nations where diamonds can serve as a force for stability, development, and empowerment.”

The Minister of Mines and Geology for the Central African Republic, H.E. Rufin Benam-Beltoungou: “It is with great honour that I express my joy and satisfaction at the conclusion of the Kimberley Process Plenary Session ... with the full lifting of the ban on rough diamond exports and the reintegration of the Central African Republic into the great family of the Kimberley Process. I extend the compliments of the Central African Republic to the honourable Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chair of the Kimberley Process, for his exemplary leadership, courage, and determination to uphold the integrity and credibility of the Kimberley Process.”

Jaff Bamenjo, representing the Civil Society Coalition, said: “Lifting the 11-year-long embargo on Central African Republic as this plenary has done, is the right decision. Following the positive example set at this year’s Intersessional, we strongly encourage the United Arab Emirates and future KP Chairs, to sustain the vital practice of directly engaging with diamond-affected communities during KP meetings. May this progress inspire other participants to strengthen collaboration and uphold the true spirit of the KP tripartite system.”

Feriel Zerouki, President of the World Diamond Council, said: “The Kimberley Process thrives when we work together, guided by innovation, transparency, and shared responsibility. Every step we take – even incremental progress – brings us closer to fulfilling the mandate and building a stronger future for our industry. I am proud to say that this week, despite challenges, commitments to the mandate of the Kimberley Process have been reaffirmed and we have showcased significant advancements in modernising our practices.

She added: “I commend the UAE for championing the development of tamper-proof certificates, highlighting our ability to evolve and address today’s needs while maintaining the integrity of governmental needs and those of our industry.”

The UAE has agreed to chair the Kimberley Process as custodian in 2025 and has committed to a ‘Year of Best Practice’ which will be committed to deepening the achievements made in 2024 through refining processes, strengthening compliance mechanisms, and ensuring the KP remains a model of collaboration and effectiveness in safeguarding the long-term future of the global diamond industry.