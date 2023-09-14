At COP28 Masdar will showcase its story as clean energy pioneer and global leader in sustainability

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy pioneer, is gearing up to support the nation’s renewable energy ambitions and leadership at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

As a COP28 Principal Pathway Partner, Masdar will maintain a highly visible presence throughout the 12-day event with a packed program of events, activations, discussions and forums. Aimed at a wide range of audiences, Masdar’s activities will also have a special emphasis on supporting women sustainability leaders and young people interested in a career in the sector.

The Masdar Stand, located within the Energy Transition Hub in COP28’s Green Zone, will showcase the company’s history and ambitions. Visitors to the stand will discover the key role that Masdar is playing in supporting the UAE’s clean energy commitments and its target to become the world’s largest renewable energy company and a green hydrogen champion by 2030, placing the UAE at the forefront of the energy transition.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Masdar is proud of the pioneering role we have played in advancing the clean energy sector and enabling the UAE’s vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. As a COP28 Principal Pathway Partner, we embrace this opportunity to showcase our proven track record in advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy and clean technologies to address the world’s sustainability challenges.”

Masdar’s strategic initiatives will be well-represented at COP28. This includes Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a global initiative championed by the UAE and Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.

The Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change and Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), which supports the development of young people to enable them to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow, will also host a number of events.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi added: “Masdar will be doing our utmost to ensure COP28, led by our Chairman and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber is a resounding success. We are mindful that the fight against climate change does not end with COP28 and our special program of events will highlight the role that women and the next generation will play in leading the world’s sustainability efforts.”

Masdar’s presence at COP28 will spotlight the impressive renewable credentials the company has built since its formation in 2006 under its founding CEO, and now Chairman, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who has been a pioneer of the global renewable energy sector for 17 years.

As the UAE’s clean energy champion, Masdar’s global footprint has expanded exponentially over the past few years, with new renewable energy projects currently under development in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, the Americas. This includes the Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia, the largest in South-East Asia, and the Garadagh Solar PV Plant, Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent utility scale solar project.

Now active in more than 40 countries, across six continents, Masdar has developed more than 20GW of renewables capacity, invested more than US$30bn, and is targeting a 100GW portfolio by 2030.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.