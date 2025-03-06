Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The UAE Circular Packaging Association (CPA) announced that it has elected a new board for its upcoming two-year term during its annual general assembly that took place at Dubai Chambers premises, reinforcing its role as a key driver of circular packaging solutions and a trusted partner in shaping the UAE’s circular economy agenda.

As sustainability takes center stage in the UAE’s economic vision, the CPA remains committed to bridging the gap between industry and policymakers, ensuring that packaging innovation aligns with national sustainability goals, including the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031 and Net Zero by 2050 commitments.

The newly elected board of directors’ include Mohamed Eldabaa of P&G – Chairman, Marcelo Piva of Tetra Pak – Vice Chairman, Emeel Bishay of Mondelez – Treasurer, Laetitia Magentie of Majid Al Futtaim – Director, Priya Sarma of Unilever – Director, Theofilos Alevizos of Agthia Group – Director, Shahira Elkady of PepsiCo – Director, and the board appointed Sara Jackson of Green Ethics as Secretary General.

“The CPA is more than an industry association—it’s a platform for action,” said Mohamed Ali El Dabaa, Chairman of the CPA. “With our new leadership, we will double down on fostering strategic partnerships, advocating for progressive policies, and driving industry-wide collaboration to accelerate the shift to a truly circular packaging ecosystem.”

Recognizing that meaningful change requires collective effort, the CPA plays a pivotal role in bringing together businesses, regulators, and environmental stakeholders. Through industry insights, policy recommendations, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the association actively supports the development of regulatory frameworks that enable sustainable packaging innovation.

With a renewed mandate, the new CPA board will focus on strengthening policy engagement to support the UAE’s transition towards a circular economy, expand industry partnerships to scale up sustainable packaging solutions, advocate for regulations that effectively drive circular business models, while also empower businesses with the knowledge and tools to implement best practices.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global leader in sustainability, the CPA stands ready to support businesses and policymakers in making circular packaging a reality.

About the UAE Circular Packaging Association:

Launched in 2023, the Circular Packaging Association (CPA) is the first of its kind circular economy cross sectoral platform that seeks to transform the packaging value chain.

The Circular Packaging Association is the result of work initiated in 2019 by founding members of the CIRCLE Coalition for innovation in recycling towards a Circular Economy. CIRLCE received sponsorship from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a circular economy for packaging across the GCC.

The Circular Packaging Association aims to embed circular and green economy principles to the packaging value chain in the UAE, transforming the existing take-make-dispose linear system into one that views and uses post-consumer packaging waste as a valued resource. The association also aims to drive consumer awareness and provide insight and recommendations on legislations and policies related to sustainable packaging, within the concept of a Circular Economy, through a data-based, multi-stakeholder approach.

The CPA is licensed in the UAE and will work to strengthen its role in establishing a Circular Economy and implement packaging circularity solutions across all GCC countries. Please follow (https://www.linkedin.com/company/circular-packaging) for more information.

CPA current members are :

For more information, please contact:

Emeel Bishay

Emeel.Bishay@mdlz.com