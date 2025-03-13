HE Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi:

The UAE's flexible regulatory environment and integrated services establish it as a leading hub for the media industry.

The diversity of content underscores the UAE's status as a global destination for the film industry.

The early screening of international films enhances the appeal and competitiveness of the UAE's film sector.

Content classification measures are implemented to ensure a safe and age-appropriate viewing experience.

15 million movie tickets were sold in 2024.

1,262 films were screened in cinemas across the UAE.

AED 1.5 billion in video game revenues were generated in the ‘UAE Store’.

375 video games were classified according to the UAE’s approved age rating system.

Dubai, UAE: In 2024, the UAE's cinema sector generated AED 800 million in revenue, reflecting the increasing demand for cinematic content and reaffirming the nation's pivotal role in supporting the film industry and showcasing international productions. Cinemas across the UAE screened 1,262 films and sold 15 million tickets, strengthening public confidence in the quality of the cinema experience that the Emirates has to offer and underscoring its leadership in screening the latest film productions in accordance with the highest media standards.

The video games sector recorded significant achievements in 2024, with more than AED 1.5 billion in video game revenues generated in the ‘UAE Store’, highlighting the sector's rapid growth and rising consumer demand. Throughout the year, 375 video games were monitored and classified in accordance with the nation's approved age classification system, ensuring that content remains suitable for different age groups and complies with established media regulations.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council (UAEMC), emphasised that these achievements reflect the Council's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the cinema and video games sectors and reinforcing their role in the media and entertainment industries, wihch is accomplished through the development of regulatory frameworks and the enhancement of a business environment that supports the growth of entertainment content in the UAE.

HE Al Shehhi explained that several key factors contributed to this growth, including the diversity of cinematic content. UAE cinemas screen films in more than 20 languages, reflecting the nation’s cultural diversity and reaffirming its status as a global hub for the film industry. The early screening of international productions has been instrumental in enhancing the sector’s appeal, he said, noting that the UAE remains one of the markets that release the latest international films in parallel with major global markets.

His Excellency underscored the UAE Media Council's commitment to monitoring media content and implementing appropriate age classifications. This is to ensure that films and video games align with the needs of different age groups, enabling families to make informed choices about suitable content for their children. Furthermore, it reinforces public confidence in the quality of the cinematic productions and video games in the UAE.

His Excellency the UAEMC Secretary General added that the integration of services and the ease of doing business have strengthened the UAE’s position as a leading hub for the media industry. He highlighted the nation's advanced infrastructure, streamlined procedures and flexible regulatory framework, which collectively support investment in the cinema and video games sectors.

The UAE Media Council plays a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness of the film and gaming sectors by refining policies and regulations, establishing strategic partnerships and fostering a supportive environment for talent and creativity. These contribute to the sector's growth and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global hub for media content production.