Abu Dhabi, UAE – VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s venture builder, has confirmed its first European deployment through new agreements with Finland’s Unikie and Solita. The partnerships will explore integration of UAE-made secure technologies into public safety, security, and infrastructure projects across Finland and northern Europe as nations worldwide accelerate efforts to strengthen critical systems.



Unikie, a global software engineering and innovation company, and Solita, a European AI and data transformation company, will add several of VentureOne’s secure flight technologies to their portfolios: Saluki, a high-security flight control and mission computing solution, as well as a mesh networking system that enables secure communications and mission orchestration. The companies will also explore applications for VentureOne’s GNSS-Less, a navigation solution that does not require GPS signals to operate.

“VentureOne exists to put made-in-the-UAE deep tech to work driving tangible positive change on an international scale,” said Chris Walton, VentureOne’s Senior Director. “Unikie and Solita bring extensive expertise in integrating smart technology and autonomy into critical infrastructure projects, making them an ideal European deployment partner for us. We’re just getting started on what these partnerships will deliver.”

Developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), ATRC’s applied tech research arm, the solutions support secure, resilient, autonomous operations in drones and vehicles, even in challenging environments:

Saluki offers Zero Trust architecture for autonomous systems that supports AI and multi-vehicle operations, enabling safeguarded commercial flights, mission-critical reliability, and hardened control logic for drone missions.

The mesh networking system extends the range of human-machine collaboration by powering secure, tamper-proof communications from one drone to another and between drones and humans, as well as enabling mission orchestration.



extends the range of human-machine collaboration by powering secure, tamper-proof communications from one drone to another and between drones and humans, as well as enabling mission orchestration. GNSS-Less offers a secure, vision-based alternative to satellite navigation. While traditional GPS can be vulnerable to interference, leading to compromised navigation and tracking, GNSS-Less prevents jamming and spoofing, significantly increasing flight safety and security.

“Unikie is one of the leading tech companies developing intelligent autonomous systems for vehicles and drones,” said Juha Ala-Laurila, Unikie’s CEO. “We have extensive expertise in autonomous operations, security, and the application of AI within software engineering. Through this partnership with VentureOne, we are even better equipped to provide advanced secure technologies to our customers, thus contributing to a safer Europe.”

“Contributing to the security of Europe’s critical infrastructure is a mission we are deeply invested in,” said Ossi Lindroos, Solita’s CEO. “By combining VentureOne’s state-of-the-art technological solutions with our long-standing expertise of secure software systems, data, AI, and connectivity, we are well positioned to help build safer and more resilient societies.”

These new agreements build on a recently announced partnership between Business Finland and ATRC, designed to accelerate R&D exchange, co-develop new solutions, and strengthen innovation in each ecosystem.

About VentureOne

VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s dynamic venture builder and commercialization arm, bridges the gap between pioneering research and market-ready practical applications by delivering transformative solutions to partners and clients across the public and private sectors. It merges cutting-edge research with deep technical expertise, fostering innovation that enhances lives and generates meaningful impact.

For more information, visit ventureone.ae.

About Unikie

Unikie is a global software engineering and innovation company that provides intelligent solutions for the automotive, logistics, manufacturing, smart devices, and defence industries. The company aspires to be the preferred partner for leading players in their fields and a recommended employer for experienced software experts.

Unikie employs nearly 500 exceptionally talented software professionals in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Estonia.

The company makes extensive use of its expertise in advanced technologies, data analytics and the application of AI in embedded software development.

For more information, visit www.unikie.com

About Solita

Solita is an AI and data transformation company that empowers businesses and societies to reinvent themselves. The company combines advanced technology, data innovation, and human insight to deliver strategic consulting, service design, software development, AI and analytics, and managed cloud services. Founded in 1996, Solita has grown into a vibrant community of more than 2,100 forward-thinkers, operating across nine countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, and the UK.

For more information, visit www.solita.fi.

Connect with VentureOne:

www.linkedin.com/company/ventureoneuae

Contact: ventureoneUAE@edelman.com