Abu Dhabi: Sindan, the UAE's national hub for advanced AI-powered manufacturing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to enhance collaboration across research, talent development and advanced manufacturing.

As part of this strategic partnership, Sindan will work closely with NYUAD, focusing on testing materials, qualification and standardisation, while students will gain valuable exposure to large-format additive manufacturing and its processes.

As well as opening joint R&D and commercialisation opportunities, students will also enhance their skills and knowledge, while they will also benefit from internships, bootcamps and research pathways.

To mark this collaboration, the MoU was signed by Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, and Arlie Petters, NYUAD Provost in the presence of officials of both organisations during “Make it in The Emirates” at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This MoU strengthens Sindan’s position as a leader in AI technology, serving as a bridge between academia and the tech industry, opening opportunities and enabling real-world deployment.

Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, said: “We are delighted to join hands with New York University Abu Dhabi, which is one of the established and renowned educational institutions in the UAE and region today. Through this collaboration, Sindan will help share their expertise and empower the university students with a deeper understanding on the power of AI through research and advanced manufacturing, while equipping them with key practical skills for them to thrive in real-world environments. This collaboration represents a shared vision to advance innovation and academic excellence and open pathways for students to excel in the AI technological landscape.”

Arlie Petters, NYUAD Provost said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing knowledge that addresses real-world challenges while preparing the next generation of innovators. By working closely with Sindan, our students and researchers will engage directly with emerging technologies in advanced manufacturing, gaining both the theoretical foundation and practical experience essential for impactful careers. Collaborations like this strengthen the bridge between academia and industry, enabling us to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s growing innovation ecosystem.”

ABOUT SINDAN

Sindan is the UAE’s national hub for AI-driven, advanced manufacturing, combining intelligence, precision, and local trust to deliver high-performance solutions across critical industries. It’s a shift toward smarter, sovereign, and human-first innovation.

From Aerospace to Healthcare, Robotics to Energy, we empower enterprises and governments to strengthen and regain control of their supply chains by moving faster, manufacturing smarter, and delivering eﬀective solutions -with trust, precision, and a human-first approach.