STP Partners now provides prime brokerage services to 12 high profile clients with total assets under management of $5 billion, showcasing the growing opportunities in the UAE’s financial services industry

STP reached this milestone within 7 months of operations, focusing on state-of-the-art technology solutions along with user-friendly interface and support services

Dubai — STP Partners, a leading UAE-based prime brokerage firm, today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the signing of 12 institutional clients within the first 7 months since its launch. The roster includes a diverse mix of top-tier asset managers and banks, reflecting STP Partners' appeal and credibility in the financial market.

The combined assets managed by the signed clients exceed an impressive $5 billion, showcasing STP Partners' rapid ascent in the competitive landscape of prime brokerage services and its ability to attract prominent clients.

STP Partners attributes its success to the implementation of a fully integrated trading and reporting platform, complemented by a user-friendly mobile app. The firm's commitment to innovation has seen double-digit client acquisitions, all from the ranks of institutional asset managers and banks, with active trading flows, FX, and assets under custody experiencing robust growth.

With a team of 8 staff members, STP Partners remains at the forefront of technology solutions. The company emphasizes the continual development of its platform, actively incorporating client suggestions to deliver a truly unique and cutting-edge experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Tony Hallside, CEO of STP Partners, said, "We are delighted to have achieved this remarkable milestone in such a short period. Our success is a testament to the trust our clients place in our services and the relentless dedication of our team. As we continue to grow our business, our focus on enhancing our platform and expanding our reach remains unwavering. In 2024, our aim is to continue building relationships with our clients and providing them with the highest quality services while also expanding our geographical reach to support more institutions in achieving their goals."

STP Partners has committed to further growth, with a strategic focus on expanding its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the wider region.

The backdrop of STP Partners' success is set against the backdrop of the UAE's emergence as a global hub for institutional investors and hedge funds. Recent developments have seen prominent hedge funds, including Millennium Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management, expanding their presence in Dubai, with the city now hosting 40 registered hedge funds as of July 2023 – a third of them arriving in the previous 12 months.

Dubai's strategic location between eastern and western markets, coupled with its long-term development plans, positions it as an attractive destination for foreign investment. The influx of high-profile firms, such as Bridgewater Associates' Dalio Family Office, underscores the growing interest in the UAE as a hub for hedge funds.

The UAE's neutral approach and easy visa policies have played a pivotal role in drawing capital during a time when global markets face a liquidity crunch. Global hedge fund managers are now turning their attention to the Middle East, with high-profile firms choosing to establish a presence in Dubai to access talent and investment opportunities.

