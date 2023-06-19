Oryx Consultants records impressive y-o-y growth with over 40 clients served since July 2022

Oryx welcomes two senior consultants to its ranks on the back of business growth and expansion across multiple markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, UK, and Europe in 2023

Dubai:– Oryx Consultants, a pioneering UAE-based legal start-up offering an alternative solution to the traditional way organisations access legal advice and services, facilitated transactions worth more than USD1.25 billion in H1 2023 as its innovative and flexible client engagement resonated strongly with the growing MENA region economy.

Redefining the legal services offering with its unique fixed-fee and fractional business model, Oryx has gained significant traction among premier institutional financial and corporate organisations. The company has served more than 40 clients since July 2022, underscoring the surging demand for flexible and innovative service models in the fast-evolving market.

Vanessa Abernethy, co-founder of Oryx, commented, "Our exceptional growth demonstrates the trust and confidence that clients place in Oryx Consulting’s capabilities and our unique service offering to handle complex and high-value deals. The firm's dedication to delivering tailored legal support and advice has resulted in a growing roster of satisfied clients who have benefited from Oryx Consulting’s innovative approach. With demand for our specialised fractional General Counsel services, fund directorships, Islamic and conventional fund structuring, asset management, Middle Eastern financial services regulation, and M&A activity, we expect to continue our growth trajectory by providing strategic counsel and positioning ourselves as a go-to resource for organisations seeking comprehensive and flexible legal solutions.”

New hires welcomed to the ranks on the back of business growth

In response to this exceptional growth trajectory, Oryx has strategically expanded its team of seasoned consultants with the appointment of two new senior members, Gregory Nicolas and Lulwa Mutawi. These appointments highlight Oryx's commitment to augment its unique service model and cater to its growing and diverse clientele base across multiple geographies.

Gregory Nicolas, known for his extensive legal and governance expertise in the Luxembourg banking and asset management sector, is expected to fortify Oryx's offering in the Luxembourg funds space. Gregory's impressive record of accomplishment spans multiple facets of fund lifecycles, including investment strategies, asset management, distribution, corporate governance, and regulatory issues.

Lulwa Mutawi, a seasoned lawyer with dual Jordanian and British backgrounds, brings an arsenal of corporate and commercial experience across various sectors. Her expertise in leading high-level commercial negotiations and offering strategic advice to executive management and boards is set to boost Oryx's corporate consulting offering.

Reflecting on these strategic appointments, Natalie Boyd, Co-Founder of Oryx, added, "Our decision to welcome Gregory and Lulwa to the Oryx platform is a testament to our innovative business model that seamlessly responds to market needs, as well as to the company’s accelerating growth. The traction Oryx's model has garnered in a short time span warrants added resources, and these consultants bring additional skill sets at senior level to augment our existing capabilities. Their existing client bases can also now access a broader range of services through our platform, solidifying our unique position in the market."

Expands its reach across multiple markets including UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, UK, and Europe in 2023

Oryx's success is further demonstrated by its expanding reach across multiple markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, UK, and Europe. Catering predominantly to the financial services sector, private entities and sovereign and family offices, Oryx continues to lead in transactions across the GCC, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

With these latest developments, Oryx is paving the way for a new wave of legal and business services, offering a more efficient, effective, and flexible model to cater to the ever-changing needs of businesses across sectors and geographies.

About Oryx

Oryx was established to offer an alternative to the traditional way organisations access legal advice and services.

Large institutions looking for dedicated senior support on a specific transaction hire Oryx to work directly with the internal team and concerned parties, such as other law firms or international institutions. This provides the continuity of a senior partner level lead on the transaction at all times for a fixed fee. Clients also engage Oryx as in-house general counsel on a fractional basis. Working with the founders to assess their requirements, Oryx can act as general counsel for one or two days a week rather than full time, often working remotely. This gives the organisation access to strategic counsel for its senior team, without adding headcount.

Oryx grew out of the success of Oryx Law, established in the UK in 2018 working mostly with clients in the Middle East. The success of the model led to the creation of Oryx Legal Consultants in the UAE, licensed onshore in Abu Dhabi with an office expected to open in Dubai in Q4 of 2022.

Natalie Boyd is a former global financial services partner with extensive experience in structured and Islamic finance, Shariah and hybrid fund structuring and MENA financial services regulation. Vanessa Abernethy is a corporate transactional and financial services lawyer with significant partner-level experience from leading law firms in the UAE and has extensive in-house experience with prominent family offices. Together they have more than 50 years of global experience working on high profile deals and supporting some of the region’s leading organisations.

Contact details: www.oryx-consulting.com