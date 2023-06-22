Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFFCO Group announces its plans to bring its first 100% plant-based meat “THRYVE™” to the Saudi market in summer 2023.

The first 100% plant-based meat factory in the Middle East, IFFCO's THRYVE™ is the region’s leading venture providing nourishing, sustainable and healthy local plant-based meat products inspired by the unique flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine.

This recently launched endeavour is actively aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the Kingdom's Sustainability Vision 2030, both of which prioritize enhancing sustainable food security and fostering innovation.

Mr. Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director - IFFCO Group, commented: “We are thrilled to launch and provide our dynamic new THRYVE™ plant-based products in the Saudi market. Our extensive experiences as a pioneer that has been in the kingdom for over a decade, deeply ingrained in our values, allow us to continue learning from the Middle East’s rich cultures and traditions while spearheading a healthier future. We actively support the KSA’s Vision 2030 by initiating this transformative product under the plant-based segment that would lead towards healthier and more sustainable eating habits in the Middle East. This will additionally spark the development of a local, regenerative, and eco-friendly food value operation. The newly established venture and its spread builds on our Group’s vision ‘Investing in the Future’ with an aim to continuously provide a resilient and sustainable food chain.”

THRYVE™’s distinctive products will be available for Saudi consumers across the Kingdom’s leading megastores and hypermarkets this summer.

In light of the global recognition of the need to reduce reliance on unsustainable products, IFFCO is leading the way in conducting research to improve the effectiveness of natural resources. Through scientific analysis and research, the Group is actively developing and introducing solutions that have a tangible impact such as THRYVE™.

THRYVE™ is an innovative plant-based food hub where re-discovered ancient agricultural wisdom meets new food studies and technology, while preserving the goodness of the hero ingredient, the Fava Bean’s macro and micronutrients, and celebrating the flavours of local cuisine.

About IFFCO:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with leading FMCG brands and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enriching the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. With over 80+ brands reaching over 100 countries and operations in 49 territories supported by over 15,000 employees. IFFCO's leading brands include: London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, available in over 100 countries

About THRYVE™:

THRYVE™ is the first 100% Plant-Based Venture by IFFCO in Dubai Industrial City, UAE. The brand creates, -produces and markets a portfolio of sustainable healthy plant-based food; THRYVE™ factory is certified Vegan, Gluten Free and Halal. THRYVE™ products include 100% Plant-Based Mince, Burgers, Chicken Burgers, Nuggets, Koftas, Shish tawook, Shawarma, and Kabsa.

