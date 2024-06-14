The award honors innovation, leadership, and growth amongst the best business platforms in the GCC, across 31 categories

The official ceremony took place at Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Dubai, on June 12th

Dubai, UAE - UAE-headquartered digital asset exchange Fasset gained recognition as the best crypto and blockchain company at Best in Business Awards by Inc Arabia. The annual prestigious award aims to celebrate outstanding achievements, innovation, and impactful contributions of GCC-based business platforms across 31 categories.

Inc. Arabia Best in Business Awards highlight businesses with significant contribution to the economic growth and development of the GCC region. It aims to showcase the best practices, leadership, and groundbreaking initiatives that shape the future of business across a number of categories from e-commerce and real estate, to AI and fintech. All nominees go through a rigorous selection process by Inc.’s judging committee made up of decision–makers and thought leaders from across industries.

Co-founded in 2019 by Mohammad Raafi Hossain (CEO) and Daniel Ahmed (COO), both ex-advisors to the UAE’s Prime Minister’s Office where they contributed to the UAE’s vision of technological excellence, Fasset is on a mission to democratize access to innovative financial management tools for the next billion people globally.

Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Co-Founder and CEO, commented: “Fasset’s recognition at the Best in Business Awards is testament to our company’s vision, as well as hard work of the 86 member team across our 3 offices to deliver the best possible product to our users and to empower them with innovative yet transparent and safe investment and money management solutions. We launched in the UAE earlier this year, and I can assure you that we are just getting started. I am excited for Fasset’s future plans across the region and beyond”.

Fasset’s platform allows secure and seamless transactions involving digital and tokenized real-world assets from any location and in the user’s preferred currency. Users can buy and invest in digital and tokenized real-world assets, take part in spot exchange transactions, and transfer funds, all in a blockchain environment. Among available investment options are cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, as well as bundles.

Launched in the UAE in March 2024 after getting a fully operational VASP license from VARA in a rigorous multi-stage approval process, Fasset has been making rapid progress since then. In April 2024, the company announced its plans to launch in Malaysia after signing a Letter of Intent with MBSB Bank Berhad at the KL20 Summit. The partnership was marked by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim as proof the country is ready for innovative transformation. The company plans to further expand its operations in the region and beyond in the near future, having accumulated a large digital assets licensing portfolio in emerging markets, connecting places like the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Türkiye.

About Fasset

Fasset is a fintech startup that lets people and businesses securely invest from anywhere in the world. Founded by Mohammad Raafi Hossain and Daniel Ahmed, Fasset has raised a total of $26.7 million in funding. In November 2023, Fasset was granted a VASP license by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) allowing the distribution of digital assets and services to retail and institutional investors in the UAE and globally.

Media contact: Anastasiya Bardunova, anastasiya@makers-pr.com