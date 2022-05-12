Dubai, a city that has seemingly risen from the sand to reveal a skyline that has swelled, with new, envelope-pushing buildings, promises a wealth of opportunity. INC entered Dubai’s ever-evolving design landscape in 2008. Over the years, the company has embraced the city’s emerging design culture to become a leading innovative design and fit-out partner in the field of high-end interiors. INC has now launched their parent company, INC Group, to consolidate their business units. The new holding company is aimed at unifying the company’s expanding international brand. INC Group currently manages, owns, and operates three subsidiary companies that include INC UAE, INC Saudi Arabia, and INC Africa.

Dubai is a hub for creative ambition and possesses a pioneering attitude towards design that resonates with INC Group. The company, with its highly-skilled, supremely creative, and result-driven team, focuses on four key areas of service which include design, interior construction, furniture supply, and IT solutions. Its sterling reputation and commitment to offer structure, transparency, and confidence has allowed the firm to prosper for over 12 years. As a result of rapid growth and measurable success, the company, which quickly grew from 11 to 100 employees, made plans to strategically enter Saudi Arabia in 2019. Defying adversity brought on from the global pandemic, INC Group was able to achieve steady growth and move ahead with expansion plans to successfully launch in South Africa in 2021.

Over its years of operation, INC Group has acquired a high level of expertise in the design and realization of high-profile and luxury schemes, always reducing the complexity of any project to simple and elegant design solutions. Their expert team is committed to tailor-made design, quality construction, and providing a premium service to all clients. Driven by excellence, INC Group ensures that the journey from concept to tangible delivery is seamless, collaborative, inspirational, and engaging. It is their vision to lead the way as a design and fit-out partner in the field of high-end interiors. INC strives everyday to create innovative workspaces that positively influence and empower the lives of their partners, customers, and employees.

Sean Nicholson, CEO of INC Group said, “The establishment of the holding company INC Group echoes our growth so far and strengthens our commitment of service towards our clients by streamlining our business and expanding our reach. We are excited to enter this next phase of our strategic growth and have great confidence that INC Group will achieve exponential success across all markets.”

A Program Manager from a Global E-Commerce Company said, “Throughout our years of working with INC Group, our experience with the team has always been professional, personalized, efficient and overall delightful. We have watched them expand into a pioneering fit-out solution partner. We truly believe that the very basis of our long term relationship is their consistency, creativity and quality of work. We would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone in the industry.”

Across its businesses, INC Group will build on its subsidiary companies’ ongoing efforts to be a creatively driven and trusted partner in the industry that provides outstanding workspace solutions. The launch of the parent company is expected to enable INC Group and its subsidiaries to operate more effectively across all their markets.

About INC Group:

INC Group is a leading interior design and fit-out firm providing high-end solutions for their clients via their proven, innovative systems and processes. INC Group launched in Dubai in 2008 under the name INC Solutions with 11 employees and has grown to an organization of over a 100 employees – with 60 percent of their management team being female. INC Group entered Saudi Arabia in 2019 under the name INC Saudi Arabia, which was quickly followed by their expansion into South Africa in 2021 under the name INC Africa. INC Group’s diverse portfolio of clients includes an impressive portfolio of clients such Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Coca Cola, Facebook, Amazon, Mastercard, Rolls Royce, Nissan, Majid Al Futtaim, and HSBC amongst many others.